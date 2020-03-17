George A. Smith of Masontown normally starts his morning with blackberry brandy and coffee, and occasionally ends his day with friends at a Veterans of Foreign Wars or American Legion post.
But now, bars are shuttered due to coronavirus concerns, and the Fine Wine & Spirits store on Walnut Hill Road in South Union Township has been sold out of blackberry brandy since Monday.
“I’m gonna have to wing it, I guess, but I’ll survive,” he said with a grin, and his eyes crinkled beneath the brim of a hat that bore his first name.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Monday that Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores would be closed “indefinitely” beginning at the end of the day Tuesday.
“This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden. “But in these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis and mitigation effort must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount.”
Many people stopped at the stores before the closure, but all voiced concerns that ranked much higher than alcohol.
Fayette EMS paramedic Amy Anderson stopped at the Fayette Street store for some wine coolers before heading to the EMS station to have her personal protective equipment fit-tested.
Nancy Nickle, owner of Nancy’s Mane Style in Lemont Furnace, was debating how to handle the closure of non-essential businesses during a quick trip to the same store.
“They’re going to force us to close, I think. I hate turning people away,” she said. “It’s getting scary.”
As for Smith, he said he had no real concerns, and no plans to stock up.
“I’m an old guy, as you can see. I’m 86,” he said. “I don’t get that far ahead.”
