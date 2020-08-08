This is the first of two articles detailing the back-to-school plans for area districts.
Laurel Highlands, Connellsville and Frazier school district officials conducted surveys and reviewed regulations to develop individualized plans to return to school in the fall while mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
Laurel Highlands and Connellsville school districts will reopen with a hybrid education model, using both in-person and distance learning. Frazier Area School District will start the year online.
Frazier School District
Frazier Superintendent William Henderson III acknowledged the school is taking one of the most cautious approaches, but said it will provide an easy transition for students and staff if schools are forced to close again. The school is unable to implement social distancing guidelines in its buildings, such as six feet of distancing, he said.
“It gives us a chance to work on our virtual instruction. This way, our teachers are comfortable with remote learning, our kids will be well-versed in remote learning, and hopefully it will be a seamless transition if we are forced to shut down for any reason,” he said.
Officials will routinely monitor cases in the area, comfort levels with returning to school, state and federal guidelines and any COVID-19 cases within the district to determine the best time to return, he said.
“I just think, at this point, there are a lot of unanswered questions,” he said.
The remote learning model will be much different than the online learning students received when they were pulled abruptly from school in March, he said. Teachers will be in their classrooms providing live instruction, which will keep students on a regular schedule and routine, in addition to asynchronous teaching. Students will be able to interact with their teachers and ask questions. They will be graded with the district’s standard grading system, he said. The exact schedule will vary by grade level, and younger students will have less screen time than older students, he said.
Teachers are being trained in the virtual learning model. The school district will also provide training sessions for parents and guardians so students can make the most of their online learning experience.
The parents surveys showed mixed results on whether they wanted students to return to in-person school, and the feedback on the plan is mixed as well, he said.
“Some are pleased with it. Some are not. But the board did what was best for the students and staff,” he said. “I don’t know if there is a definite right or wrong answer.”
“We’re hoping to get them back soon,” he added.
Laurel Highlands Area School District
The district is implementing a hybrid learning model. Students will be in school On Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be a remote-learning day while the schools are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. All students will have the option of remote learning, which will involve both synchronous and asynchronous teaching. The model will remain the same if the county reenters the yellow phase, and will move to all online instruction if the county moves back to the red phase.
A survey indicated 58% of parents felt it was extremely important for students to return to in-person instruction, while another 32% said it was somewhat important.
“We probably had the greatest response we ever had,” said Superintendent Jesse Wallace of the survey, which was completed by 1,097 families.
School officials anticipate about 30% of students will remain home to learn remotely, which allows for spacing desks farther apart in classrooms, he said. They conducted experiments in classrooms, which indicated they could place desks in most classrooms six feet apart. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization recommends desks be placed at least three to six feet apart.
“Most of our rooms are 180 square feet, and some are a lot more,” he said.
Students will be required to wear masks as long as the current regulations remain in place.
“We’re going to have to educate, and right now, the mask order that’s in place says you have to wear a mask,” he said.
The Department of Health also recommends scheduling mask breaks throughout the day, where students can remove their masks but maintain six feet of distance.
The school will provide education on masks, hygiene and social distancing, especially to the younger students in kindergarten through 2nd Grade.
“Some of their natural maturation is to touch each other and to touch things,” he said.
The school has spent $1 million on mitigation efforts, including ionizing the environment, cleaning and sanitizing products, and scheduled custodial cleaning throughout the day and on evenings.
Other efforts include random temperature checks and checks for late students, requiring parents and guardians to conduct health checks at home, plexiglass dividers and limiting high-traffic areas. Anyone experiencing symptoms will be separated immediately from others. Visitors will be limited to emergencies only.
Buses will be sanitized regularly, and students will be required to sit as far apart as possible. Additional lunch areas will be used in addition to the cafeteria, and students will be required to space themselves apart at lunch. Pre-packaged meals will be served whenever possible, and air purifying systems will be installed in the kitchens.
“We’re just looking forward to safely educating our students, and we’re going to do everything in our power to keep our staff and students safe,” Wallace said. “We’re just looking forward to getting back to teaching our kids in a safe manner.”
Connellsville Area School District
The district’s school board approved its plan at a special meeting Wednesday.
Students will attend school in person two days a week, and remote learning will take place three days a week. Students with last names beginning with A through K will attend school in person Monday and Thursday, and students with last names beginning with L through Z will attend school in person Tuesday and Friday. All students will learn remotely on Wednesdays while the school is cleaned and sanitized, and all parents will have the option of students attending all classes remotely.
Superintendent Joseph Bradley said most parents and guardians wanted their children to attend school in person either full time or part time. The school conducted two surveys each of both students and parents.
“The people that desire some sort of face-to-face instruction was resounding. That was overwhelming,” he said.
The first day of school was moved to Sept. 8. He said they will implement social distancing plans in the school, and had a goal of returning students to their classrooms based on the survey results.
“The students missed that interaction of their teachers. They missed seeing their teachers face-to-face and seeing their fellow classmates,” he said.
A form will be sent to families asking whether they want their children to attend school on designated days, whether their children will learn remotely or whether they will attend the district’s cyber school, Falcon Online Learning Academy. Students will be required to wear masks at school per the current mandate. Plexiglass will be placed in designated areas. The school district spent $500,000 on cleaning supplies and safety supplies, including electrostatic misters, which will be used in school buildings at least once each week. Visitors will be limited, and assemblies and other large gatherings will be discouraged.
“There’s no perfect plan, and there’s no plan that’s going to absolutely please everyone, but we’re trying to balance safety and education,” he said. “We want to balance the great quality of education that we have here at Connellsville with keeping our students, staff and families safe.”
