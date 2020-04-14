In light of social distancing requirements, Laurel Highlands School District has rescheduled kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year.
Students can be registered at Marshall Elementary on Monday, June 1; at Hutchinson Elementary on Tuesday, June 2; at R.W. Clark Elementary on Wednesday, June 3; and at Hatfield Elementary on Thursday, June 4.
Children can be registered at their district school from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.