Laurel Highlands School District has moved back the first day of school by a week.
Superintendent Jesse Wallace said the first day of classes was originally slated for Aug. 24, but due to the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute not serving students until Aug. 31, the LH school board opted Tuesday to move the start date to align with the FCCTI’s. Wallace said district’s Aug. 31 start date also puts it in line with the start date of other area districts.
“Additionally, that will give us some time to get organized and to train personnel and implement and install PPE (personal protective equipment) we received through the CARES Act,” Wallace said, adding the district has put a lot of effort, resources and thought into a reopening plan. “The protocols in place will allow us to educate kids safety and keep our staff safe.”
The district is implementing a hybrid learning model where students will be in school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be a remote-learning day while the schools are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.
All students will have the option of remote learning, which will involve both synchronous and asynchronous teaching.
The model will remain the same if the county reenters the yellow phase, and will move to all online instruction if the county moves back to the red phase.
Wallace added that the district’s students will continue to receive a quality education during the pandemic and if a change of plan occurs due to COVID-19 restrictions, the district can change their plans without upsetting the students’ education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.