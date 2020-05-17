Laurel Highlands Senior High School seniors, whose high school experiences ended abruptly with the coronavirus pandemic, had a chance to stop at the school to pick up a class photo and yard signs as they near their graduation dates.
“I just wanted to give them a little gift to tell them, ‘We still care. We still love ya. We still want the best for you. We don’t get to see you every day, but we’re here for you,” said Paul Patrone, math teacher and senior class sponsor.
Patrone organized the school visit in response to a senior survey about the impact that the pandemic has had on them. Most of them said that they just wanted closure.
“The kids said they just pretty much want a chance to be around the building and just to be among the atmosphere of the place as many times as they can,” he said. “If they get a chance just to walk the building one more time, they want that closure.”
Many seniors stopped by to chat briefly with their teachers. Senior Ronnie Romesburg of Uniontown said after the school year was canceled, he realized he’d left school one day to never return as a student.
“I was just like, ‘Wow, that was it,” he said.
In response to that feeling, he sent an email to all of the teachers that had an impact on his life, thanking them for everything they do. He said he wasn’t an outgoing student, and wanted them to know they were appreciated.
“I told them how all the hard work they do doesn’t go unnoticed,” he said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for that.”
He said the school left a lasting, positive impact on his life. He was a middle linebacker on the football team, and became a leader on the field. The experience taught him to overcome adversity. The pandemic, in turn, has taught him to take nothing for granted, he said.
“Laurel Highlands has made me who I am today. It was life changing. It was something I will tell my kids about,” he said.
Senior Jarred Spellman of Hopwood said the pandemic has been an adjustment to doing schoolwork online and without a set routine.
“It’s bittersweet, almost, because you don’t have to get up early, but you don’t the experience of seeing the teachers and students who have had such a big impact on your life,” he said.
Both students said visiting the school helped to give them a sense of closure after their senior year was cut short.
“It feels nice to see the school again for the first time in almost two months,” he said.
He plans to study biology and chemistry at Seton Hill, and continue on to become a pharmacist.
Cafeteria manager Laura Myers and mother of a senior helped to pass out the signs Wednesday. She said the end of school and sports was difficult on her son, who was a pitcher for the baseball team.
“It’s sad. It’s just sad. But he’s not dwelling on it. He’s moving on,” she said. “Everything they should be experiencing, they’re just not getting. They missed out on everything. They’re supposed to have all the fun.”
Patrone said teachers are experiencing some of the same feelings as the students, in no longer seeing them in class and finishing the year as usual.
“We invest so much time with these kids we want them to do well,” he said. “Here, it was like the rug was pulled out from us, too. We never really got to finish our jobs.”
Patrone said school officials are working to give their students as much of the senior year experience as possible. Prom was rescheduled for July 17 at the Hopwood Social Hall. Graduation plans are being finalized.
