The Laurel Highlands School District officials announced Friday that students will continue with remote learning until after winter break due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.
The district transitioned to remote learning on Dec. 1 and initially expected to bring students back to the classroom on Dec. 14.
However, Superintendent Dr. Jesse T. Wallace III said because Fayette County's COVID-19 rate is still considered “substantial,” the school board directed him to continue remote learning throughout the holiday with the goal of returning on Jan. 4.
“We're going to go with that model through the winter break,” Wallace said.
Even the district had 0% transmittal of COVID-19 within the school environment, they first went into remote learning based on the recommendation from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Both departments encouraged school districts to continue remote learning until the county moves from “substantial” to “moderate”.
Although Wallace said the district can sign an attestation form opting to go back to face-to-face instruction despite the county's status not changing, he said the district is taking it on a day-by-day basis by reviewing data from the state.
“The biggest thing is that we know remote learning is hard for students,” Wallace said, adding the district is working to make the remote learning as similar as in-person learning as they can. “We are striving to return to in-person instruction as soon as possible. Unfortunately, we're stuck in this COVID web, and it's going to take time to get through this.”
