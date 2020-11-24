Laurel Highlands and Uniontown Area school districts will move to fully remote learning on Dec. 1.
In notices distributed Tuesday, both districts notified parents of the change. In-person students in both districts are expected to return to the classroom on Dec. 14.
Laurel Highlands Superintendent Dr. Jesse T. Wallace III said, despite numerous rumors concerning the spread of COVID-19 in schools, the district has “experienced zero percent (0%) transmittal within the school environment.”
“Consequently, we continue to build upon our mitigation measures,” Wallace said. “For example, we are adding safe air purifiers and ultraviolet light virus/bacteria eradication mechanisms daily into our buildings coupled with our extensive cleaning protocols.”
Uniontown Area Superintendent Dr. Charles Machesky and Wallace both noted that Fayette County is classified as being in “substantial” spread of COVID-19. The state classifies substantial spread as more than 100 positive cases per 100,000 residents in a week’s time.
Between Nov. 13 and 19, Fayette had 179.4 cases per 100,000 residents, with 9.5% of those tested receiving a positive result.
“This is not a reflection of the district’s actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but rather a direct effect of the amount of spread accruing in the community,” Machesky noted.
The state Department of Education, in conjunction with the state Department of Health, has recommended communities with substantial spread move to a remote learning model.
Wallace noted that if the district needs to remain in a remote-learning model, officials will contact the parents and guardians.
“We have been and will remain in close communication with the DOH and will notify you if and when the landscape changes,” Wallace said, noting district officials aware of the hardships the decision will have on many of its families. “We will do everything possible to return to the face-to-face instructional model as soon as possible.”
On Monday, Connellsville Area School District officials said they were made aware of eight additional confirmed positive cases in the district: three at the Connellsville Area Career & Technical Center, four at Connellsville Area Middle School and one at the administration building.
The district announced it will continue to monitor the cases within the district and follow all directions provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“All CASD schools will continue to operate in our four day face to face model with Wednesday remaining virtual for all students,” Superintendent Joseph Bradley wrote in a letter to parents.
