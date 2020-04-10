Efforts through legislation and businesses are geared toward helping volunteer fire departments survive through the coronavirus crisis.
Many local fire departments rely solely on fundraising to pay their bills. Mitigation efforts for COVID-19 have a harsh side effect on the departments, which are forced to cancel or alter their fundraisers. Some local departments are already unable to pay bills and anticipate deficits around $20,000 by June.
“All volunteer fire departments are in the same boat. This is all of Fayette County. This is all of Pennsylvania. This is all of the United States. This is a crisis within a crisis,” said L.C. Otto, Adah Volunteer Fire Department Chief and German Township supervisor.
Otto has been communicating with legislators, asking that fire departments be included in bailouts and asking communities to support their local fire departments.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson Township introduced a measure last week to provide immediate assistance to volunteer fire companies and EMS providers. House Bill 2374 has 30 co-sponsors, and she expects the House will move quickly on it. The bill establishes a one-time program to provide automatic crisis grants to every fire department and EMS company in the state, funded by a $30 million transfer from the Volunteer Companies Loan Fund.
“Every day, our brave men and women are putting their lives on the line to help us stay safe and assist those in need, especially now during these uncertain times with the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Snyder said. “They aren’t able to conduct their normal fundraising activities, and that’s why this grant program is so vital to help them stay afloat and answer the call.”
Businesses are also stepping up to support volunteer fire departments. Ethan Keedy, owner of Keedy’s Pizzeria in Connellsville, is donating 10% of Friday and Saturday sales to local fire departments.
“It’s a difficult time for a lot of people – restaurants, barbers, nail salons, anybody that owns a business,” he said. “But then there are firefighters, every single day going out to risk their lives, and they don’t have anything coming in.”
They will begin donations with New Haven Hose Company, and then donate to a different fire company every weekend.
“It’s a little bit here and there, but every little bit helps,” he said.
Chevron announced last week it was donating $200,000 to volunteer departments in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, which amounts to $5,000 each for fire departments in Fayette, Greene and Westmoreland counties, in addition to Marshall County in West Virginia.
“Chevron’s top priority is the health and safety of its workforce and the communities in which we operate,” said Trip Oliver, Corporate Affairs Manager of Chevron Appalachia. “We remain committed to supporting this mission and are deeply grateful for the service of the emergency responders, medical professionals, and community leaders on the front lines who are keeping our communities safe during these challenging times.”
Local fire companies have monthly expenses ranging from about $3,000 to $5,000, so the donation will pay bills for at least a month for most fire departments.
“In the face of this unprecedented pandemic, it is imperative that we all rally together,” Otto said. “The time to act is now, and Chevron realizes that. This donation will allow us to step up our efforts in fighting the coronavirus and its effects on the wellbeing of our community.”
Grindstone Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rich Lenk was pleased to learn of the upcoming donation.
“Good for them for doing that. That is fantastic. That’ll get us by another month,” he said. “And then what to do? Hopefully it doesn’t go on too long.”
