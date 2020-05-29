State Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, applauded passage of legislation authorizing $50 million in grants to help the state’s fire and emergency services companies in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are blessed with so many dedicated first responders who are on the front lines of protecting public safety each and every day,” Warner said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased costs and virtually eliminated fundraising opportunities for these life-saving organizations. These grants are needed to help them keep the doors open and continue serving our communities.”
Senate Bill 1122 created the COVID-19 Crisis Fire and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program with funding coming from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Under the bill, the funds would be distributed as follows: $44 million for grants to eligible fire companies and $6 million for grants to eligible EMS companies.
The grants would be administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) in a manner similar to how funds were provided under the Fire Company Grant Program and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, respectively. Eligible companies that did not apply for or receive a fire and EMS grant in fiscal year 2019-20 would be required to submit an application for this funding.
