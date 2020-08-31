State officials called on lawmakers Monday to pass legislation making paid sick time available to workers.
“The absence of paid sick leave has caused employees who have felt unwell to carry (COVID-19), this very contagious virus, into their workplace and infect numerous other co-workers and sometimes even customers,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.
The governor, joined by state lawmakers during a press conference, said 42% of American workers don’t get any paid time off, “Not for sick pay, not for vacation, not for anything.”
“And if you’re living paycheck to paycheck, you’re probably going to show up, even if it means you’re contagious, even if it means you’re going to make somebody else sick,” Wolf said.
State officials said enacting laws that require paid time off for sick employees would help an estimated 400,000 workers in Pennsylvania.
Bills to do so have been proposed both in the state House and Senate.
Sen. Pam Iovino, who represents parts of Allegheny and Washington counties, said COVID-19 has only increased the need for the measure.
“No employee should ever have to choose between taking care of a sick family member and keeping their job; and no employer should have to choose between the health of their business and loyalty to their workers,” Iovino said. “That was true before the pandemic hit, but now, as working families and businesses in my district and across Pennsylvania persevere through this challenge, paid family leave has become an absolute necessity for the health of our families and our economy.”
Local DOH data updates reported Monday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 692 cases (+3); 12,539 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 140 cases (+1); 3,544 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,054 cases (+12); 20,916 negative tests; 26 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,815 cases (+6); 37,376 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 10,347 cases (+37); 147,262 negative tests; 311 deaths (no change)
Pennsylvania: 134,025 cases (+521); 1,524,195 negative tests; 7,673 deaths (no change)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 18 cases in residents; 15 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 11 facilities; 59 cases in residents; 14 in employees; five deaths
Westmoreland County: 23 facilities; 206 cases in residents; 58 in employees; 32 deaths
Allegheny County: 100 facilities; 1,240 cases in residents; 390 in employees; 235 deaths
Pennsylvania: 929 facilities; 21,304 cases in residents; 4,498 in employees; 5,189 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
