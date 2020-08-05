Two local state representatives have proposed legislation to help fire departments, veterans associations and other nonprofit organizations continue to raise funds as COVID-19 continues to impact in-person events.
Reps. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, and Mike Reese, R-Mount Pleasant, proposed a bill to allow those organizations with small games of chance licenses to take their fundraising online.
“Our communities rely on first response agencies to keep us safe, and on veterans and other social organizations to support things like scholarships, scouting and youth sports,” Warner said. “We need these services now more than ever, and the only way they can remain available is by ensuring nonprofit organizations have the ability to raise funds despite COVID-19 restrictions.”
Reese noted that restrictions on in-person gatherings have “seriously hurt” nonprofits’ ability to raise funds.
“For many of these organizations, ticket sales and bashes are regular income sources and how they provide some very important community services. Many organizations have found unique ways to continue to raise funds using technology and social media. This bill, if passed, will solidify that they are operating within the law,” Reese said.
The men said that despite COVID-19 restrictions many nonprofits have continued to operate, with first response agencies specifically actually seeing an increase in expenses because of the virus.
South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Ron Barry said the legislation would be helpful in allowing its loyal community members to support the fire department without facing concerns due to the coronavirus.
"It shows that the legislators are actually listening to us and trying to help us," he said.
The department held about five bingo nights, which had a "phenomenal" turnout, but new regulations forced them to close again. Since then, firefighters have been selling raffle tickets at the fire station every night. They have also sold hoagies and ham barbecue.
He said the fundraisers have good support, but the time-consuming nature of the fundraising efforts are challenging with limited manpower. These fundraisers allowed the department to recoup about 60 to 70 percent of their usual earnings. He has concerns for some of the smaller fire departments in rural areas with less traffic.
"We're one of the fortunate ones. We're able to keep our head above water, but there are other fire departments out there that are really, really struggling, and we're worried about them being able to survive this," he said.
L.C. Otto, Adah Volunteer Fire Department Chief, said the legislation is a positive step, but more drastic measures are needed keep volunteer fire companies afloat.
"I think it's just one of those things where the law didn’t catch up to the times. It should pass without question, but I don't think its really going to impact us as much as the ... state representatives think it's going to. We need more drastic measures than allowing things that we're already doing," he said. "But it’s a step in the right direction."
Otto said his department has not moved raffle tickets and other sales online because it hasn't been necessary for them. They continued selling their tickets, and have had a good response for raffles and their annual fund drive. This made up some of the loss after they were forced to cancel their biggest annual fundraiser, a hog roast, and other events.
"If the pandemic continues, we will not be able to continue operations, because we had to cancel our biggest fundraisers," he said, adding that the Adah fire department is in a better position than many others because they are not paying off loans for fire equipment.
While some organizations that have small games of chance licenses have already moved their operations online, current enforcement regulations and procedures do not expressly allow for online sales, and actually prohibit licensees from accepting credit card or online payments.
The bill would make it possible for licensees to both conduct online games and accept online transactions during the duration of the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration.
