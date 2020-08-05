A group of 37 state representatives sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf asking him to reverse a July 15 decision that cuts restaurants to 25% capacity and stops them from only serving alcohol to customers.
“We ask for each establishment to operate at full capacity with that capacity being adjusted so that parties are seated six feet apart or separated by partition when that distance is not obtainable,” read the letter, signed by local Reps. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown; Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis; and Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run Township.
The letter also asks for bar-only service to resume, with patrons six feet apart or separated by partition.
“As elected officials, we understand the need to enact policies that balance short-term public safety with long-term public welfare, and we realizing the difficult nature in striking that balance,” the group wrote.
The legislators’ letter contended restaurants and bars have “been singled out because of the actions of a few bad actors. We do not advocate for those actors, but rather ask for this consideration to be made to an industry on its last leg.”
“These businesses have worked diligently over the past four months to comply with the myriad of restrictions placed upon them all the while suffering devastating losses,” the legislators wrote.
Last week, Dowling hosted a virtual meeting during which John Cellurale, owner of Marilyn’s on Main in Uniontown and Marilyn’s of Morgantown, discussed the difficulty of surviving with reduced capacity seating and increased costs for food and cleaning supplies.
“We’ve seen roughly about … 20% total sales as compared to this point this last year,” Cellurale said on July 29. “That’s a lot of money that you just can’t make back up.”
Local DOH data updates reported between Tuesday and Wednesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 431 cases (+8) 9,090 negative tests; four deaths (no change)
Greene County: 110 cases (no change); 2,902 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 785 cases (+12); 15,730 negative tests; 11 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,475 cases (+11); 30,307 negative tests; 46 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 8,512 cases (+70); 115,534 negative tests; 239 deaths (+2)
Pennsylvania: 115,714 cases (+705); 1,169,011 negative tests; 7,244 deaths (+12)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; nine cases in residents; 10 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 10 facilities; 29 cases in residents; eight in employees; two deaths
Westmoreland County: 21 facilities; 188 cases in residents; 50 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 87 facilities; 933 cases in residents; 302 in employees; 180 deaths
Pennsylvania: 867 facilities; 19,740 cases in residents; 4,047 in employees; 4,941 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
To report violations related to mask-wearing or the July 15 targeted mitigation order, contact state or local police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.