As Fayette County begins loosening restrictions and reopening some businesses, State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday there haven’t been any concerning spikes in cases in the 24 counties that transitioned into the yellow phase on May 8.
“But,” she said, “you have to remember it’s been now six days since counties went from red to yellow. The average incubation period of the virus is five days but it can be up to 14 days so we’re going to continue to be looking really closely now and in the future at all of the counties, of course but particularly the counties that go from red to yellow,” Levine said.
Fayette, Greene, Washington and 10 other Southwestern Pennsylvania counties move to the so-called yellow phase of reopening Friday. Their partial reopening means more than half of the state’s 67 counties are in the yellow phase.
Levine said Thursday she anticipated that state officials would begin developing the criteria to move from yellow to green next week.
Fayette County had its first increase in COVID-19 cases since Saturday, with two reported Thursday. It brings the total to 87.
Greene County, meanwhile, has remained at 27 cases since May 2.
Washington County went from 127 to 129 cases, and Westmoreland from 419 to 422.
Daily statewide case increases have remained under 1,000 each day since Monday. There are 59,636 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.
The number of virus-related deaths jumped from 3,943 to 4,218 Thursday, the result of a data reconciliation. The state Department of Health reported that 44 of the deaths occurred between Wednesday and Thursday, while the remaining 231 were the result of additional reporting compiled over the past several weeks.
Also during her virtual briefing Thursday, Levine noted the difficulty of taking children for doctor visits and immunizations during the pandemic.
“It is very important for parents to continue with these checkups, because of the important vaccines children receive at these visits, especially those required for children to return to school in the fall,” she said.
She noted a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics that indicated children across the country have missed scheduled vaccinations because of COVID-19.
“We want to ensure that we don’t have a secondary health crisis because of the delay in vaccinations. These are very real threats. Last year, during the measles outbreak of 2019, we saw the most cases of measles, in the United States over a decade,” Levine said.
For additional information on COVID-19, including county-level data, visit health.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.