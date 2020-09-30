Pennsylvania’s health secretary said some of those who contract COVID-19 have a long road to recovery.
“True recovery, complete recovery from COVID-19, we are now seeing, can be a long process,” Dr. Rachel Levine said on Wednesday.
She said some individuals who are no longer contagious still continue to suffer from symptoms of the virus.
“These patients have been named ‘COVID-19 long haulers’,” Levine said.
She said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report in late July detailing what life after COVID-19 was like for some.
In a telephone survey, 35% of those questioned said they had not returned to their usual state of health weeks after being diagnosed with the virus, and 20% of those 18 to 34 years of age with no chronic medical conditions reported they had not returned to their usual state of health two to three weeks after a positive COVID-19 test.
While no information has become available in Pennsylvania to determine how many people in the state are so-called “long haulers,” Levine said the data has shown a few trends. More women than men experience continued symptoms, the average age of long haulers is 40 and many of the long haulers are health care workers and may have had a significant exposure to the virus, she said.
“This is new information, and we’re just learning as we go along,” Levine said.
Levine added that while everyone is still learning about the lasting impacts of COVID-19, the thing that remains certain is everyone is interconnected.
“Each of us has a collective responsibility to protect our communities from COVID-19,” Levine said. “And we must stand united in this fight to stop the spread of this contagious and dangerous virus.”
Local DOH data updates reported Wednesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 812 cases (+3); 15,542 negative tests; seven deaths (no change)
Greene County: 190 cases (+2); 4,397 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,375 cases (+11); 25,321 negative tests; 30 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 2,277 cases (+17); 42,899 negative tests; 56 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 12,348 cases (+43); 173,601 negative tests; 361 deaths (+4)
Pennsylvania: 158,967 (+1,153); 1,879,127 negative tests; 8,142 deaths (+19)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 21 cases in residents; 19 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facilities; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 13 facilities; 78 cases in residents; 18 in employees; 11 deaths
Westmoreland County: 27 facilities; 283 cases in residents; 82 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 101 facilities; 1,516 cases in residents; 528 in employees; 288 deaths
Pennsylvania: 984 facilities; 22,935 cases in residents; 5,079 in employees; 5,456 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
