When some local Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores open today, customers may still have a wait to get their goods.
According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, 25 people – including employees and customers – will be allowed in the store at a time.
Smaller stores may allow even fewer, the PLCB noted.
Seven stores in Fayette County, two in Greene, 10 in Washington and 23 in Westmoreland will be among those that will open.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores closed in mid-March, but started offering online sales April 1. Getting onto the website, however, was a challenge as the number of orders accepted daily was limited.
Even with the limits, PLCB reported a tidy sum for online liquor sales over six weeks - $16.6 million.
That amount is more than triple the $5 million in online sales from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019.
Later in April, limited stores opened for phoned in orders and curbside pick-up of a set number of daily orders.
The PLCB reported $43.5 million in curbside sales between April 20 and Wednesday.
Customers who chose to shop in person at the 232 stores reopened in 36 counties will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Stores will also not accept returns on any merchandise until further notice.
A link to the stores that will open, and their hours can be found at www.lcb.pa.gov.
