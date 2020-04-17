The Community Foundation of Fayette County is accepting grant applications for up to $2,000 from nonprofit agencies impacted by COVID-19.
The CFFC Emergency Relief Fund provides grants to nonprofits, including health and human service agencies, that serve Fayette County residents.
Grants will be made to organizations classified as 501(c)(3), 509(a)(1), 509(a)(2), 509(a)(3), or as a unit of government.
Applications, due by June 1, will be reviewed on a monthly basis, and final approval of awarded grants will be made by the CFFC board of directors.
To apply for the grant, visit www.cffayettepa.org.
CFFC is also accepting tax deductible donations to the Emergency Relief Fund. Checks can be made payable to the Community Foundation of Fayette County, and sent to 5 South Mount Vernon Ave., Uniontown, Pa. 15401 with “emergency relief fund” written on the memo line.
