Advance healthcare directives, also called living wills, provide peace of mind to family members when their loved one is reaching the end of their life, said local attorneys.
“We all sit around the kitchen table and talk about these things, but it’s different when a doctor is staring you in the face,” said Attorney Charles Zebley of Zebley Mehalov & White Law Office in Uniontown. “I think it’s a comfort to people making the decision.”
Zebley said he discusses directives with clients during estate planning, along with durable power of attorney. His standard living will form takes effect when a person is brain dead for more than 10 days, although that can be changed based on the client’s personal wishes. It asks that no “heroic efforts” are used to keep a person alive once they reach that state.
“It’s your wishes for nature to take its course. It provides a bit of a cushion there, because miracles do happen,” he said.
The form directs treatments be limited to measures to keep a patient comfortable and relieve pain, and authorizes another person to make their medical decisions. The form allows a person to oppose forms of treatment, including cardiac resuscitation, mechanical respiration, a feeding tube, blood, surgery or invasive tests, kidney dialysis and antibiotics. While clients can select any number of the options, most clients choose all of them, he said. He noted the directives can be changed or eliminated at any time before reaching a terminal condition.
Spelling out a person’s wishes in advance helps family members to avoid any questions of what their loved one wanted. He provided an example of two children disagreeing about what their parent would have wanted in end-of-life care.
“How easy it would be to have a stalemate of what should be done,” he said.
James Davis of Davis & Davis Attorneys at Law advised people to think about what treatments they would want during end-of-life care while they are still healthy, such as whether they would want a feeding tube, a do-not-resuscitate order, or to be an organ donor, and to talk to an attorney to complete a living will and durable power of attorney.
“You don’t want to burden other people with what your desires are. If you set these out in advance, you don’t have to worry about burdening your family members, nor do you have to worry about how you’ll be treated,” he said.
Setting directives out in writing makes it clear to surviving relatives what a person wanted, and relieves the weight of making decisions with limited information.
“Who wants to make the decision to take a person off a respirator?” he said. “You may have children where one says ‘Mom wants this’ and another says ‘Mom doesn’t want this.’ That can only cause a lot of anguish and hardship. As a parent myself, I want to avoid that anguish.”
Davis said more clients were calling his office about living wills and durable power of attorney at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In these challenging times, I’m sure people would say, ‘Unfortunately, I could contract this disease,” he said.
Zebley said he has not seen more clients for living wills due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that COVID-19 has emphasized the importance.
“COVID-19 just illustrates that these things can happen,” he said.
