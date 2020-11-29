A day notorious for crowds and chaos took on a different feeling for Black Friday shoppers at the Uniontown Mall, who said they scooped up deals in an atmosphere subdued due to coronavirus concerns.
“There was so much less crowding. It was actually really nice,” said Amy Shuckhart of Carmichaels.
She and her daughter, Carley Mastele of Monroeville, make it a tradition to shop on Black Friday. They are accustomed to braving crowds for sales, but this year was different. They started their day about 9 a.m. and visited Walmart, Target and Gabe’s before visiting the Uniontown Mall in the afternoon. Cars clustered near the mall’s main entrances, but remained largely vacant.
Mastele said Walmart was busier than the mall, but far less busy than on the average Black Friday shopping trip.
“It was not like a regular Black Friday, where you can’t even get in the door,” she said.
Business was still good, said Carol Grimm of Christian W. Clay Winery in Chalk Hill. She said they had a steady stream of customers at their mall location, and their sales were average for Black Friday shopping.
Grimm said customers typically adhered to social distancing guidelines.
Signs at the mall entrance detailed COVID-19 mitigation efforts, and many stores had an employee stationed at their entrances to greet guests and gently enforce masking. Many stores had queues set up to limit the number of customers in a store at one time, but few stores had lines.
Kayla Griffith of Addison said she started Black Friday shopping at 4 a.m. The Uniontown Mall was her last stop after visiting “pretty much everywhere” between Uniontown and Morgantown.
She shops on Black Friday every year, and said she got some of the best deals she has ever seen because there were fewer people shopping.
“It wasn’t nearly as crazy,” she said. “I actually made out better.”
