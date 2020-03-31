The COVID-19 crisis may have tossed a tragic wrench into the workings of local businesses, but it hasn’t put a wedge between them.
On a recent Saturday, the owners of Titlow Tavern & Grille and Neubauer’s Flowers and Market House – two of the many local businesses hit hard by COVID-19 – were discussing, with several feet between them, plans to deliver pasta meals and flowers on Sunday afternoons to people confined to their homes. Both businesses operate in downtown Uniontown.
“We’re teaming together on the Sunday pastas,” said Jeff DiMaio, owner of Titlow Tavern & Grille, as he talked with Steve Neubauer, owner of Neubauer’s Flowers and Market House.
DiMaio’s business has already been delivering meals to people experiencing homelessness. He said he and other staff members drive around town and give out meal bags that contain a sandwich, fruit and chips. Connellsville Area Community Ministries has donated some of the sandwiches.
“Some people will show up at the side door at 11 o’clock (in the morning), and we’ll give them bags,” DiMaio said.
DiMaio said the restaurant has been providing meals for students to pick up, as well, and Goodie Girls Cake Shoppe, in Uniontown, is donating cookies for those meals.
The meal projects for both adults and children have been in motion since the schools closed up in response to the COVID-19 crisis, DiMaio said, and he stressed that the efforts are designed for those struggling to find solid nutrition.
“It’s for the people who need it,” he said.
The latest plan involves the cooperation of these two businesses to deliver pasta meals and flowers to people who are shut into their homes. DiMaio will supply a pasta meal, and Neubauer and his son will be making the delivery – and adding a bouquet of flowers.
“It’s a touchless point of contact for people who are not able to see anybody right now,” Neubauer said.
DiMaio said word of the effort has gotten around, largely through social media posts and word of mouth. And referring to a 2005 study from Rutgers University, Neubauer highlighted the boons of flowers.
“There’s scientific research from Rutgers that flowers improve your mood and make you happy,” he said.
Neubauer and DiMaio both talked about the effect COVID-19 has had on their businesses.
“Our Market House store has been closed for two weeks,” Neubauer said. “The flower store was closed for a week, and we’re taking phone and internet orders. Our business for the second half of the month is down 80%.”
DiMaio added, “Our business is down 80% also. We’re doing deliveries and curbside (pickups).”
Both praised the community – and both said continuing community support is vital for local businesses.
“It’s neighbors helping neighbors right now,” Neubauer said.
People seeking more information about the businesses can check out their Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/TitlowTavern/ and https://www.facebook.com/NeubauersFlowersPA/.
