Ben McMillen’s photography studio may be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Greene County entrepreneur is not resting — he’s turning his focus to helping others during this time.
McMillen, owner of McMillen Photography studio in Waynesburg, has been working with numerous volunteers to sew together 100% cotton masks and give them to residents for free, as part of his “Masks for Greene County” project.
“We’ve never seen anything like this, ever,” he said. “I worry that there are many people who are not taking this threat as seriously as we all should. It is scary how fast the numbers of people affected are increasing, as well as the death rate numbers. Everyone needs to understand how important it is to practice social distancing, to listen to CDC officials and experts, to learn as much as we can about the pandemic and to do whatever we can to protect our loved ones and ourselves.”
The idea to create masks for people came to him shortly after he was forced to close the studio.
“The photography studio serves primarily as a wedding business,” he said. “We were anticipating another busy wedding season, and then COVID-19 happened. And that’s when things got quickly bad for our business.”
As the pandemic spread and businesses were mandated to shut down, clients began calling the studio to postpone or cancel their receptions and ask for reimbursements. Though he has no revenue coming in, McMillen moved to spreading a message of safety.
“This is bigger than you and me. It’s about all of us,” he said, and he’s putting the words into action.
The self-professed outdoors and backpacking enthusiast is using materials from his other business, Hilltop Packs, as a platform to make masks. That business, which produces ultra-light backpacks for hikers, also took a financial hit, so he created a website – www.hilltoppacks/masks - where people can watch videos on how to make masks, place orders for free masks, find out how they can donate to the cause, and learn more about the virus.
“I just felt like I had to do something, anything, to help people during this terrible time,” he said. “So I saw on the news that there was a shortage of face masks. My mom then suggested we start making masks for the community, and it wasn’t long after that the ‘Masks for Greene County’ project was born.”
It didn’t take long for the community to respond.
“We now have over a dozen people voluntarily sewing, and many more donating fabric and supplies,” he said. “It’s been overwhelming, to say the least. Businesses and individuals have been incredibly generous. Our communities have really stepped up.”
McMillen stressed that though he is still taking orders for masks, there is a priority list.
“The requests must meet one of the following guidelines: Anyone still working with the public such as grocery stores, first responders, anyone over 60 years of age, anyone working in the medical field and anyone with compromised immune systems,” he said.
He also strongly iterated that the masks are not medical grade.
“With the shortage of N95 masks, these will have to do for now,” he said. “Anything is better than nothing, and many hospitals are requesting these dual layer cotton ‘do-it-yourself’ masks to be created and donated by the public.”
McMillen said material donations and volunteers are gratefully being accepted.
“We need 100% cotton fabric, quality thread and quarter-inch or 3/8 inch flat elastic cord, and we could always use more volunteers to sew,” he said. “If you’re interested in volunteering or donating, please contact us first before sending anything by visiting the website.”
