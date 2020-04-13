As the state hits the one-month mark since Gov. Tom Wolf ordered non-life-sustaining businesses to close their physical locations and restaurants and bars to stop dine-in services, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the spread of COVID-19 has slowed.
“This has been a very difficult and hard sacrifice for Pennsylvanians, but the sacrifice is working,” Levine said Monday. “Our case count numbers continue to grow, but we aren’t seeing the doubling of cases … like other countries and states have seen.”
Although the number of deaths, too, is growing, Levine said without business closures and social distancing policies, “it really could be much, much worse.”
“If we stopped those efforts now, our health systems will become overwhelmed, and then more will be lost to this dangerous virus,” she said.
Her remarks came as the state’s number of new cases grew by 1,366 to 24,199 and 17 additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 524 across Pennsylvania.
Locally, most counties saw an increase in positive cases reported between Sunday and Monday: Fayette from 54 to 57; Washington from 68 to 69; Westmoreland from 223 to 228 and Allegheny from 857 to 856.
Greene County’s case count has remained at 23 since Saturday.
The state Department of Corrections reported its first inmate death from COVID-19 on Monday, at the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix in Montgomery County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.