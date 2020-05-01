Two local COVID-19 survivors did not know whether they would ever go home after they were put on ventilators and their families prepared for the worst.
Now Jim Toth, an 89-year-old U.S. Army veteran and longtime machinist, and Lisa Fields, a 59-year-old Hutchinson Elementary School custodian, are recovering at home following lengthy battles with the coronavirus. Toth, of Everson, and Fields, of Hopwood, both said they were showered with support and given exceptional care in hospitals. Neither is sure how they contracted the virus, and were not aware of any exposure to it.
"I don't know how it picks and chooses who's getting it and who's not," said Fields, who said her husband has remained healthy.
She became sick at the end of March, and said it did not even occur to her she might have the coronavirus. She was experiencing severe stomach problems and extreme weakness when she was taken into Uniontown Hospital in a wheelchair.
"I really don't remember too much from after that until I woke up," she said.
She spent 11 days on a ventilator, and hospital staff was preparing her family for the end.
"They didn't think I was going to come off the ventilator," she said.
The next thing she remembered was a nurse hugging her and telling her she was going to be OK. She was able to call her family members, one by one.
"They didn't think they were going to hear my voice again, and that's when they knew I was going to be OK," she said.
She said the nurse went far above the call of duty, washing her hair and taking time to encourage her. On her phone she found a huge number of messages from people saying they were praying for her. Hospital staff lined the halls as she was taken from the hospital, and her friends and family greeted her outside.
"It was just overwhelming. I just didn't know I had that many friends, and it was just overwhelming that they did that for me," she said.
Meanwhile at Excela Frick Hospital, Toth was fighting his own battle. On March 18, he started experiencing congestion and cold-like symptoms. By Friday, he had a fever, and on Sunday his family took him to the hospital when it spiked over 102 degrees.
"We decided to take him to the hospital, which we really didn't want to do with the coronavirus going on," said his daughter, Cathy Majka of Mount Pleasant. "We didn’t want him to get it, not thinking that he did actually have it."
They learned he would likely be placed on a ventilator, and his family members wrote him letters.
"We all wrote letters to my dad, just telling him how much we love him and what a great father he is," she said. "We just really wanted him to know that even though we couldn't be with him, we were praying for him."
On March 30, his liver and kidney functions were declining and his lung inflammation was increasing.
"It was looking pretty bleak on Monday," she said. "The entire time we were staying positive. Even though we weren’t sure what was going to happen, we definitely remained hopeful and positive."
The next day, two weeks after his first symptoms appeared, he was taken off the ventilator and able to breathe on his own. Doctors called him their success story, she said. He was released on April 22, the same day as a 92-year-old woman who also beat the virus.
"That Monday, when things were looking rather bleak, I was saying, 'God, I need a miracle.' And I feel like we got it," she said.
Hospital staff gave him a celebratory sendoff and a sign that said "Not Today COVID." The next day, he held up the sign as 30 or 40 neighbors paraded by his house to welcome him to his temporary home where he is staying with Majka.
"He got a kick out of that. He said that was really something," she said.
Majka said she moved closer to home to take care of her parents as they aged, and the isolation from her ailing father was painful.
"When he needed help the most, I couldn't help him, and that was very hard for me," she said.
To others whose family members are fighting the virus, she said her heart goes out to them.
"It's very hard not being able to communicate with someone, especially when you don't know if they're going to make it. It's heartbreaking not being able to talk and say goodbye. If a family member can't be there, then more than likely, the nurses are showing them kindness and love and compassion in their place," she said. "Just keep the faith. My dad was 89 and he was able to pull through, but then there are people in their 30s, 40s and 50s who don't make it."
Toth continues to recover, and is taking walks around the house with his walker. He is determined to go home to his Everson house and his wife as soon as possible. On April 25, he sat out on his porch and enjoyed the sunlight. He thanked the staff at the hospital, along with Mutual Aid EMS, who took him to the hospital and brought him home.
"I hope he continues to provide a little hope and inspiration to people as we are going through this time," she said.
Fields said she was in good health before she contracted the coronavirus, but her recovery has been a slow process. She said she was so weak she could not unwrap a straw, and still has difficulty moving around. A cough lingers due to severely inflamed lungs, she said.
"I never would have guessed this was going to happen – never. When you're in good health, you think nothing could stop you," she said. "It knocks you down. You lose everything."
Needing help has given her a new perspective, she said, as a person who was always independent and healthy.
"You need help to get up from a chair, or need help to get down a step because you can't do it on your own. That was never me before. I was always able to do the things that I needed to do," she said. "Sometimes you need people in life to help you, and I'm finding out it's OK."
She encouraged people to continue social distancing, saying it is difficult to understand the severity of the virus without a first-hand experience.
"If they knew somebody that had to go through what I did, they would all agree to it," she said. "If you don't know somebody who's been through this, then you don't understand. Lives have been lost because we just don't know much about it."
She said she was feeling like she may never fully recover after a series of positive tests, even after she left the hospital. On Wednesday, she had her first negative test result.
"There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Keep fighting. Don’t give up," she said. "You can get through it with a lot of prayers from a lot of people. You can get through it because I did."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.