Hotline calls for domestic violence increased locally during Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandated stay-at-home order, while shelter stays decreased.
Officials believe the numbers indicated a rise in domestic violence, but people did not want to expose themselves or their children to a communal situation during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t know whats happening behind closed doors, and it’s really concerning. Logic will tell you that its being exacerbated,” said Lisa Hannum, executive director of Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania. The organization covers Fayette, Greene and Washington counties.
The rise in calls began in March. In February, there were 37 protection-from-abuse orders filed, 105 hotline calls and 279 nights in shelters for women and children. In March, there were 43 PFAs filed, 176 hotline calls and 221 nights in shelters. In April, there were 45 PFAs filed, 257 hotline calls and 116 nights in shelters.
“The reduction in shelter nights seems to be trending throughout the western Pennsylvania area based on our conversations with other domestic violence programs,” said Megan Dunlevy, the organization’s operations director. “We believe that although the number of hotline calls certainly indicates that incidents of domestic violence may be on the rise, survivors may be reluctant to seek shelter somewhere other than their home because of the pandemic. We are preparing for an increase in requests for shelter once the stay at home orders are lifted.”
Hannum noted that the pandemic is a stressful time for anyone, and can stir up problems even in healthy relationships. She said that domestic violence is about power and control, and can include cutting off an escape or support like hiding car keys. Domestic violence victims who need to escape were forced to choose between staying at a shelter in a communal environment and potentially being exposed to the virus, and staying in a dangerous situation.
Local police said they want victims of domestic violence to call them, especially if they are scared and trapped in a house with their abuser.
“That would be the worst situation, if you’re in a domestic abuse situation, I can’t imagine how hard it would be now, being told you’re stuck, you can’t move from that situation,” said Connellsville Police Cpl. Bryan Kendi. “So please, reach out to us.”
He advised making an excuse to step outside, like going out for groceries or a cigarette. He noted police can also be contacted through their social media pages.
“If someone finds themselves in that situation, we would really hope that they could get a hold of us. Just because this is going on doesn’t mean our job stops, and we want to protect the citizens,” he said.
State Police Trooper Robert Broadwater said state police receive about three to four domestic violence calls every day, adding that doesn’t necessarily involve physical violence but might be a verbal argument that needs to be deescalated. He, too, said he has not seen an increase in calls.
Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik said he hopes that people in abusive situations are not afraid to call because they feel trapped in the house.
“I would hope that that’s not happening,” he said. “There are so many things that we can do for that person. We’re there to help them.”
Hannum emphasized that the organization is continuing to provide all of its usual services.
“We are here, doing the exact same services that we were doing before this. It’s just in a modified manner. Nothing changed. We are here, and we will be here,” she said. “We answer the phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and if they need shelter we have shelter, and if they need a PFA, they can get a PFA.”
