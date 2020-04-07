As the outbreak of COVID-19 grows, and as orders to stay at home become more strident, domestic violence help continues. Part of that help, though, is now being offered over the phone.
“We’re still providing services,” emphasized Lisa Hannum, executive director of Domestic Violence Services of Southewestern Pennsylvania. The organization covers Fayette, Greene and Washington counties.
Hannum noted, however, that the procedure for filing for protection-from-abuse orders is now conducted over the phone.
Maggie Novotny, legal advocacy coordinator for Domestic Violence Services of Southewestern Pennsylvania, described the adjustment.
“When we have done (PFAs) in the past, we have done them in person,” Novotny said. “It’s been an adjustment (shifting to the telephone), but we’ve been able to work out the kinks, and it’s going smoothly.”
In Fayette County, Novotny said, the temporary transition to the telephone for PFAs began on March 16.
“I’m sure it’s slightly different not having that one-on-one contact with the advocate,” Novotny said, “but our goal is to make it as normal as it can possibly be.”
Novotny noted a potential obstacle people experiencing domestic violence might have during the COVID-19 outbreak. Seeking help, she said, might have become tougher with people confined to their homes.
In the past, Novotny said, “a victim might have had the opportunity to leave the house or make phone calls, but now they may not have that opportunity.”
Novotny stressed, though, that people can reach out at any time for help with domestic violence by calling the Fayette County 24-hotline at 724-439-9500. They may also call 800-791-4000. Those are also the phone numbers they should call, she said, if they want to file for PFAs.
Also conducted over the phone for now, Novotny said, is a conversation between a judge and the person filing for a PFA. The judge, she said, determines the provisions of the PFA.
The sheriff’s department, Novotny noted, serves the person, or the defendant, on the receiving end of the PFA.
And that, she said, is still done in person.
