Domestic violence services in the area continue to be available, with modifications implemented to protect people’s health amid concern about COVID-19.
“I want (people) to know that there is a lifeline out there if they need it,” said Lisa Hannum, executive director, Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
She stressed that people in the Fayette County area experiencing trouble should still feel free to call the domestic violence phone number of 724-439-9500. Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania covers Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.
Hannum noted adjustments to services in the face of COVID-19 on Tuesday. She said nonresidential counseling and therapy are being conducted via telephone or teleconferencing, rather than face-to-face. She noted, too, that the prevention education department has postponed all community presentations. Shelters continue to operate.
“Our safe houses are still open,” she said.
The agency operates two such shelters, one in Fayette County and one in Washington County. She said people saying at the shelters may be asked to conduct self-isolation to protect others. She said the shelters are staffed at usual levels.
The handling of protection-from-abuse orders has changed for now.
People seeking to file a petition for a PFA are asked to do so by telephone by calling 724-562-7016 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. After hours, people seeking PFAs may call 724-439-9500.
Hannum said physical donations – including items such as food and clothing – are not being accepted right now, though financial donations are welcome.
“We could sure use financial resources because I’m anticipating that we’re going to be purchasing more food and supplies than normal,” she said.
People seeking to make financial donations can go to www.peacefromdv.org. They can also mail them to Domestic Violence Services of Southewestern Pennsylvania, P.O. Box 941 Uniontown, PA 15401.
Hannum said she has noted “a decrease in requests for shelter since Thursday of last week.” She said that with concerns about the novel coronavirus, only people in the toughest situations may be seeking shelter right now.
But this week and last week, she stressed the need for continued services for people seeking help with and refuge from domestic violence.
“Just because COVID-19 is out there does not mean that domestic violence will stop,” she said.
