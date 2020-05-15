As more local businesses open today, so will a familiar icon of summer: the drive-in.
Brownsville Drive-In in Brownsville, Evergreen Drive-In in Mount Pleasant and Skyview Drive-In in Carmichaels will all welcome guests today.
Skyview owners Chuck and Liz Walker said they were relieved when Gov. Tom Wolf moved local counties in to the yellow phase, paving the way for drive-ins to open up.
“We are ecstatic to be able to offer entertainment at our drive-in, but we need everyone to please be cautious, responsible and safe,” Liz Walker said. “If we all do our part, we’ll be able to provide this service for a long time.”
Gina DiSanto, president of the Pennsylvania chapter of the National Association of Theater Owners, said drive-ins are a way for people to observe safety measures while enjoying entertainment.
“Drive-ins have built-in social distancing,” she said.
DiSanto said because the limited drive-in season begins around late April to mid-May, many have already seen their season cut short.
While pleased that drive-ins in 37 yellow-zoned counties can open, DiSanto said she’d like to see all drive-ins opened by May 30, including those in red-zoned counties. She likened going to the drive-in to going golfing or camping – outdoors activities that are now permitted across the state.
As local drive-ins ready for opening night, all have posted to social media or spoken about the measures they’ve put in place to keep customers safe.
Facebook pages for Brownsville Drive-In and the Evergreen Drive-in both indicated they would operate at half capacity.
Both drive-ins are also asking people to not attend if they don’t feel well, and requiring the driver of the vehicle to wear a mask when purchasing tickets and to continue to do so until settled in their space. Anyone leaving the vehicle will have to wear a mask, and walk-ins and motorcycles will not be permitted.
At Brownsville Drive-in, instead of parking two vehicles between each set of poles, there will be one car between two poles. They will operate their concession stand as take-out only, with food orders being placed on order forms passed out at the box office, then collected by an employee on a golf cart.
Orders will then be called out to be picked up at the concession stand, and must be paid for with cash. The Express will be open located under the pavilion to sell popcorn, drinks and candy, and social distancing must be maintained.
The Skyview Drive-In also has protocols in place to keep patrons safe, including spacing vehicles out.
As for the concessions stand, customers with smartphone access will be able to order from their phones using the FanFood app or from the drive-in’s website. They will be able to pick up their food by going to the concessions stand door.
Those without smartphones may place an order while standing outside the door of the concessions stand, and cash or credit cards will be accepted. Employees will be wearing masks and gloves.
The Walkers said they are hopeful that customers will continue to buy concessions.
“People need to understand that concessions is the financial life blood for drive-ins, so we are asking our customers to please respect our requests to refrain from bringing in their own supplies,” Liz Walker said.
At Evergreen Drive-in, spaces will be marked in white that are set 10 feet apart, and those who wish to sit outside of the vehicle must stay within their space. Their concession stand will also open for take-out orders, but customers are asked to use the FanFood app, which they will pay through. No cash will be accepted.
All drive-ins are asking for their customers to be patient as the changes are new for everyone with the hope that it’s only temporary.
DiSanto said while drive-in theater owners are taking extra steps for sanitation, they’re also bearing extra costs to do so to pay for those supplies and as well as the soaring costs of food prices.
However, she said, the hope is that new movies will begin coming out in July.
In the meantime, Amazon announced that their original sci-fi movie, “The Vast of Night,” will be playing in select drive-ins before it is released on their streaming service.
The Brownsville Drive-in and Evergreen Drive-in will show “The Vast of Night” on Friday.
With everyone ready to get out of the house, DiSanto said she is hopeful drive-ins will see a boost in taken and concession sales.
She noted that of the approximately 300 operational drive-in theaters in the county, Pennsylvania is tied with New York for the most operational drive-in theaters with each state having 28.
“Once drive-in theaters are allowed to be open, they’ll have a good season,” DiSanto said.
