As local businesses push toward economic recovery in their first weeks of reopening, economic leaders said the public must avoid complacency to prevent another pandemic shutdown.
“We’ve got to put safety first. We’ve got to remember that this slow turn-back of the economy will happen if we’re careful and if we practice safety,” said Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce. “If we put that out front and make sure safety is foremost, then we’ll recover and we’ll be able to do it in a strong way.”
She said it is positive to see locals going out again after the region entered the green phase of the coronavirus pandemic, and people are supporting local businesses. Nuttall reminded people to think local when they need to make purchases.
“It’s a busy day out there today, I’ll tell you,” she said with a laugh on Wednesday, adding that an expected short errand for the chamber took several hours. “The community is hopping, and the important part of that is the support level. Keep those restaurants busy, support those local businesses. Support those local artisans and keep those dollars moving around in the county.”
Bob Shark, executive director of Fay-Penn Economic Development Council, said takeout orders through the coronavirus shutdown allowed most restaurant owners “to hang on.” Tourism revenue took a hard hit and hasn’t made a full comeback, he said. The cancellation of the 2020 Fayette County Fair, announced earlier this week, will take another hit on tourism dollars. Nuttall said 90,000 people attend the fair every year, along with 130 vendors, most of them local. Many local high school organizations also rely on the fair as a major component of fundraising efforts.
“It’s just terrible that it had to be cancelled, but we’ve got to put safety first,” she said.
Shark said many businesses had sharp dips to their revenue and were forced to lay off employees. The next few months will determine the recovery of the local economy, he said.
“It seems like our local businesses, for the most part, were able to weather the storm,” he said.
While Pennsylvania’s numbers of new cases are declining, he said locals must attentive to mitigation efforts to another shutdown. He said he has noticed many people are no longer wearing masks, and encouraged people to practice good hygiene and social distancing.
“We’re just getting a little too non-cautious, I think,” he said.
A few businesses were forced to shut down, while others are “teetering on the edge.” Nuttall emphasized the support the chamber provides can allow businesses to stay open, giving individualized recommendations and securing grants and other funding.
“We have business owners that are just frustrated. They’re tired. This has been really hard for the business owners that put their blood sweat and tears into that business, because that’s what they do, and they’re told they have to shut down,” she said.
She worries about business owners that might be struggling and aren’t connected to the chamber of commerce, and that may not have reached out to say they need help.
“We’re behind you. We can do this. We can all do this together. It’s hard for everyone,” she said. “That’s the power of the organization, really, providing that backbone, that support system.”
