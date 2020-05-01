Local counties should have been included among the counties set to partially reopen May 8, area elected officials said Friday.
“When you compare our COVID-19 numbers to other counties, like Erie, Lycoming, Mercer and Centre, they have significantly more cases and deaths than our area has experienced since the pandemic began,” said Snyder, D-Jefferson. “Any lifting of restrictions should be done on a county-by-county basis, not lumped by region.”
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that 24 counties in the northwest and north central part of the state would begin reopening businesses on May 8.
Snyder said it is “beyond inaccurate and unfair” that southwestern counties are unable to open because of per capita case counts in Allegheny County.
Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn echoed Snyder’s sentiments in a Facebook post listing per capita cases in the area.
“I cannot explain this decision,” he wrote. “It’s time to safely reopen Fayette County businesses.”
The chart noted Fayette has 15.47 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. Greene County has 5.52 cases per 100,000 and Washington County has 19.34 per 100,000.
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, said there are “glaring inconsistencies” in Wolf’s plan to reopen areas.
“In fact, some of the counties set to open next week actually have far more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than our local communities,” said Bartolotta. “There is no good reason why our counties should suffer just because the Department of Health arbitrarily decided to lump us in with larger counties with more confirmed cases.”
As of Friday, Fayette County had 81 cases, Washington County had 116 cases and Greene County had 26 cases. Allegheny County, meanwhile, has 1,319 cases.
“Every single day the governor delays reopening our counties is crushing our businesses and devastating our communities. Our residents deserve answers and they deserve action, and that’s why I am calling on the Wolf administration to reconsider his decision to keep the southwestern corner counties closed,” Snyder said.
Wolf said Friday that state officials are monitoring the southwestern part of the state, and hope to open the area up soon. Snyder, however, noted that with West Virginia reopening Monday, local businesses could be dealt a devastating blow.
“It is imperative that when we reopen, we continue to be vigilant in our interactions with others, but it is time to loosen the state’s restrictions and allow our residents to go back to work where possible,” Snyder said. “We don’t need to aspire to move to the yellow category, because my counties should have been included in today’s announcement. I won’t rest until I get answers and Greene, Fayette and Washington counties can reopen as quickly and safely as possible.”
The counties permitted to reopen are:
Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.
County-level case data and other resources related to COVID-19 can be viewed at health.pa.gov.
