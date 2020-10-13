Adah Volunteer Fire Co. Chief L.C. Otto made a few phone calls as soon as he learned his department would be receiving nearly $24,000 in grant funding Thursday.
Important expenses had been put on hold after they lost major fundraising sources due to the coronavirus. The grant money will allow them to purchase turnout gear they included in their annual budget, in addition to yearly equipment maintenance they were forced to delay.
“When this money is received, it’s going to be a sigh of relief for all of our members,” he said.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that the Office of State Fire Commissioner would award $50 million in grants to Pennsylvania’s fire, rescue and EMS agencies to offset expenses related to COVID-19. Fayette County’s fire departments will each receive about $11,000 to $25,000 in grant funding, with most fire companies allotted between $22,000 and $24,000. Fayette EMS and Brownsville Ambulance Service will receive about $15,000.
“Our fire, rescue and EMS are the first responders often on the front-lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wolf said. “All these professionals – some working as volunteers – give selflessly to support neighbors and communities. These CARES Act grants can assist in supporting them and their ongoing efforts to keep their neighbors and communities protected and safe.”
Otto said he worked with state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson and state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, to loosen the requirements dictating how the funds should be used. Initially, grants were designated only for costs due to COVID-19, while volunteer fire companies were struggling because of their lost fundraising sources.
“So now, in the midnight hour, they were able to get a bipartisan effort and work with the government so we could use it for loss of income,” he said.
“They were on top of it,” he added of lawmakers. “We really appreciate it.”
Many fire companies lost between $5,000 and $7,000 per week in fundraising because they were unable to hold bingo nights, or about $20,000 per month, Otto said. Some major summer fundraisers, such as Adah’s annual hog roast, were also cancelled. Neighboring fire companies team up with Adah for the hog roast, and count on it to support their expenses throughout the year.
“This grant is going to help out tremendously,” Otto said. “Throughout the year, we’ve had multiple events cancelled that raise our funds to operate.”
Otto said their turnout gear costs about $3,000 for each member, not counting the breathing apparatus.
The grant money can be used for expenses incurred between March 6 and December 30, for operational expenses including utilities, insurance, apparatus repairs/fuel, personal protective equipment and lost revenues due to pandemic restrictions.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our office has remained open to provide the necessary resources that our fire service and EMS personnel need to fulfill a critical public safety role throughout the Commonwealth,” said Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego. “Departments have been exceptionally patient during this process, as our office has worked through changing federal guidance dictating how these dollars can be spent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.