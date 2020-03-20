State officials and local store owners have experienced a spike in firearm sales this week amid rising concerns and tightening state restrictions on businesses over the global coronavirus outbreak.
In a release issued Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Records and Identification said transactions in the state’s firearm background check system had more than tripled statewide on Tuesday.
The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS), which is used by police and licensed firearms dealers to access background records on an individual to determine if the person is eligible to acquire a firearm or a license to carry one, crashed twice on Tuesday due to a backlog of requests.
Buddy Marra, owner of Marra’s Mountaineer Sporting Goods in North Union Township, experienced those technical issues firsthand while tending to a rush of customers.
“Sales are through the roof,” said Marra. “People are spending $800, $900 in one sale alone just on ammo. We’ve had hour-long waits to get into PICS.
“We didn’t see this coming,” he said.
As of Tuesday, Marra’s had cautiously opted to remain open following Gov. Tom Wolf’s order for all non-essential businesses to close.
“We’re not sure if we fall into that category. We didn’t know what to do,” said Marra. “We’ve had police and constables coming in to buy ammo because they don’t have anywhere to get it. So we’re playing it by ear.”
Management at The Gun Rack in Rostraver Township posted on social media Wednesday their decision to close the store through March 22 despite earlier in the week also experiencing a “high volume of business.”
But while media reports noted a surge in applications for gun permits in Allegheny County on Monday when the sheriff’s office announced the closing of its application office, local sheriff’s offices are reporting only small upticks.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday morning it would temporarily discontinue applications for concealed carry permits the following afternoon as a contact-limiting safety measure due to the coronavirus.
Deputy Sheriff Anthony Mosco said permit applications for the first 17 days of March have risen about 30% this year, from 290 to 375, but noted 2019 was a slow year for applications in the county.
“At 9 o’clock this morning when we opened, we had a little bit of a line, but we’re really not experiencing any increase in permits in relation to coronavirus,” Mosco said Tuesday.
“We’re probably on pace for what we did in years prior.”
Officer Jerry Thomas in the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said permit applications were steady early in the week.
“We saw a little bit of an increase (Monday), but nothing too dramatic,” Thomas said.
Likewise in Greene County, officials said the number of new application permits has increased only marginally.
The permit offices in Fayette and Greene counties have remained open this week. However, with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordering all courts to close to the public for non-essential functions Thursday, officials said permit offices could close, too.
Statewide, the heavy traffic was enough to cause disruption to the system.
“Despite the downtime, PICS completed 4,342 transactions on March 17, compared to 1,359 transactions on the corresponding Tuesday in March 2019,” said Major Gary Dance, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Records and Identification in a statement.
Transactions include background checks for purchases, transfers, evidence returns, and license to carry applications.
Dance said rumors circulating that PICS has been shutdown as part of the state’s response to COVID-19 are false and that the system will remain operational.
According to state law, individuals who possess an expiring firearm license are provided a six-month grace period to renew the license.
