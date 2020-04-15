A volunteer fire chief and EMS instructor is asking the community to thank first responders, health care and other essential workers by placing a ribbon outside.
South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Ron Barry started out with a white ribbon outside his home for health care workers, a green ribbon for EMS outside the Brownsville EMS station, a red ribbon outside the South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Co. and a blue ribbon for Brownsville Police. He said he wants people to recognize the risks faced by first responders, especially EMS and health care workers.
“I want to see pictures on social media of people saying we care about you, we support you and we appreciate what you’re doing,” he said.
Barry said he decided ribbons were a good way to show support, because many people have been asking what they can do to help, but have limited options with social distancing.
“This is something that everyone can do in their own home,” he said.
He also wants the community to recognize all of its essential workers. His daughters work at Walmart, and placed a blue and gold ribbon outside the store. A friend who works at Target is placing a red and white ribbon outside its local store.
“I wanted them to know that we appreciate what they do, putting themselves at risk so that we can have what we need,” he said.
He encouraged everyone to pick a color to show support for essential workers and place a ribbon outside their home or on a utility pole. He said if they cannot make a bow, simply tie a ribbon around the tree or pole.
“Take a picture of it and show the folks that, ‘Hey, we’re with you,’” he said. “It’s like a silent tribute to everyone doing what they can.”
Barry, who is a retired paramedic, said he has three children who are still out in the public, working.
“It’s always in the back of my mind that they’re at risk,” he said.
His longtime EMS friends told him they were grateful for the ribbon outside their EMS station, which serves as a reminder of appreciation as they are coming and going from the station.
“Anyone that works in health care right now, they’re the ones that are at risk,” he said. “We as firefighters – our hearts go out to them.”
