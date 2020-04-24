Children with birthdays during the coronavirus pandemic are forced to celebrate differently, but local first responders are making their special days brighter.
Local police, fire companies and EMS have paid visits to local children, organizing parades of police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances to surprise them for their birthdays.
"You kind of put a stamp in their lives that hopefully they'll never forget," said Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik. "I could see it in my guys' faces. Everyone was happy, and it makes you feel good to be kind. That goes for any time, but especially during the pandemic."
He said visiting children for their birthdays is nothing new, but their pandemic visits have been special for everyone involved. Police have made a handful of birthday visits since the beginning of the pandemic.
One of the recent birthday visits, for 3-year-old Donnie, was organized through South Union Township Chief Code Enforcement Officer Bob Mankovich and Uniontown City Police. After the organized visit, Donnie got more surprise visits from Fayette EMS, North Union Township Volunteer Fire Department, local businesses and others including a horseback rider and a UTV driver.
"I think we started something," Mankovich said with a laugh.
Uniontown City Police, South Union Code Enforcement and South Union Volunteer Fire Co. also paid a visit to 7-year-old Owen last week.
"They were elated. They were dancing all around and smiling. They were so excited," Mankovich said. "With this going on right now, it's nice to be able to do something for them. They don’t really understand it all. They call it 'the new normal,' but it's not normal for them. They're used to interaction and people being around, especially on their birthday."
South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Ron Barry said first responders are also making birthday visits in the northern part of Fayette County.
"We're trying to do what we can here and there to make life a little happier," he said.
Police said the birthday visits are part of an ongoing effort to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. They are increasing their presence in communities to give locals reassurance that someone is there for them if they need help. Mankovich said his officers have been patrolling the township, and residents have been thanking them for their support.
"It makes them feel safe," he said. "It's nice to let people know we're here."
Kolencik said with more people staying inside, the streets have been quiet and fewer people have been calling police for emergencies. That has given his officers a chance to increase their community presence.
"In these uncertain times, it's about us being more visible. We're having the opportunity to be more visible, and that’s our goal," he said. "No one has ever been through a pandemic before. We can't reach out to our forefathers and say, 'What did you do during a pandemic?' There's no book to read. There's no movie to watch. One thing that you can do is make people feel safe and secure."
