The Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania organization has turned what could have been a hard blow to their annual cookie sales into a way for troops to help those in their areas.
This year, many Girl Scouts in the area were gearing up for a successful cookie-sale season from taking orders from friends and family and selling cookies inside and outside of store locations, when COVID-19 stymied their plans.
Halfway into the booth-sale season, social-distancing restrictions were put into place, effectively ending the fundraiser aimed at teaching the scouts about goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
It also left the troops responsible for all of the unsold cookies.
“Either we find additional customers to purchase the cookies while maintaining social distancing or the troops incur the costs,” said Patricia Hawthorne, the service unit manager with the National Pike Service Unit for the GSWP, covering Brownsville, Albert Gallatin, Laurel Highlands and Uniontown school districts. “We were well stocked for two more weeks of booth sales in the area.”
Fortunately, the GSWP responded by creating a Hometown Heroes program that allowed individual troops to select recipients in their area to receive a donation of cookies, for which the individual troops won’t be charged.
“This is definitely a relief for a lot of the troops in the area,” Hawthorne said.
Hawthorne said about 1,500 extra boxes of Girl Scout cookies have been designated by the GSWP to be donated.
She added that each individual troop was given the opportunity to pick a destination for the cookie donation that was near and dear to the scouts’ hearts.
Some places included schools, personal care homes, medical facilities, fire departments, ambulance services and law enforcement.
Muriel Nuttall, the troop leader with Troop 52629 in Brownsville, made a cookie donation to Fayette County Community Action Agency (FCCAA) and their home-bound meals program where meals are delivered to 300 area senior citizens as well as 50 for curbside pickup.
Crystal Barnhart, a project manager with the Fayette County Community Action Agency, said when Nuttall approached her with the idea of donating 13 cases of cookies to the program, she said she was “overwhelmed with joy.”
That number of cases equals 156 boxes of cookies and with many of their home-bound meal clients being married couples, those cookies were able to go to every client’s home.
“They were so grateful of how the community has been coming together,” Barnhart said, adding the simple donation of those cookies put many of them at ease during trying times. “It made their day a little better.”
“Our girls also made little gifts to go along with the cookies to help brighten the day of the folks who received the donations,” Nuttall said.
“They are 100% appreciative,” Barnhart said of her clients and also thanked the Girl Scouts, the community, her staff and FCCAA for their dedication during a difficult time. “It’s an outreach of thank-yous to everyone.”
Hawthorne said during these unprecedented times, the Girl Scouts are trying to be as active as they can with Zoom meetings and using Facebook pages to communicate with each other and the troops to the parents as the Girl Scout summer camps have been cancelled.
“Hopefully in the fall we’ll be able to re-engage them and give them the programs they need to deliver the Girl Scouts’ mission,” Hawthorne said. “We thank the community for their support, and we’ll see you next year.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the Girl Scouts and to donate to the Hometown Heroes program can do so by visiting www.gswpa.org
