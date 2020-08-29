Police reminded drivers to be alert in school zones and watch for children walking to and from school as the 2020-2021 school year begins.
“You want to keep kids safe in school zones. You have to be paying attention. You can’t be playing on your phone. You can’t be distracted,” said state police Trooper Robert Broadwater. “You have kids running all around, and you have to be vigilant.”
He expects an uptick in parents dropping children off at school due to concerns over busing during the coronavirus, which can increase potentially hazardous situations. Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik noted more parents will also be dropping their children off because more parents are not working during the pandemic.
“You’ll always have the bus traffic, but you’ll have a lot of parent traffic as well,” he said.
The speed limit in school zones is 15 mph, and a driver can face a fine of up to $500 for a first offense. A second offense can result in a 60-day license suspension.
In Uniontown, high numbers of children walk to school and back home, so drivers should be alert and keep an eye out for them even if they are not in a school zone.
“We ask everyone to be diligent in their driving, put down their electronics and focus on their driving, especially during school hours,” Kolencik said. “Children are a higher risk because of their size and because of their innocence, so it’s more difficult to see them. They’re running across streets to get to their friends, kids are running around, running to cars, not just in the school zone.”
There was a 32% increase statewide in school zone traffic violations in the 2018-2019 school year, according to data from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts. The highest number of citations was in September, accounting for 14% of them.
In the last five years, 32,083 drivers were cited in Pennsylvania for speeding or illegally passing a school bus. In Fayette County, 33 drivers were cited for illegally passing a school bus over the last five years and 12 drivers were cited for speeding in school zones, accounting for 0.029% and 0.06% of the total citations, respectively.
Broadwater noted many of Fayette County’s schools are located away from major roads, which may contribute to the low numbers. He added police or crossing guards are often visible in school zones to monitor traffic and protect children. Kolencik said the Uniontown City Police Department works closely with school district police to serve as a deterrent for drivers who may violate traffic laws, and to serve as a reminder to stay alert.
“We work hand in hand with Uniontown School District Police. We’re visible,” he said.
Both Broadwater and Kolencik said they do not recall any major incidents occurring in a school zone.
“We heavily enforce school zone safety,” Kolencik said. “Again, we ask everyone to please be aware.”
