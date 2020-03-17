Law enforcement officials are warning residents and taking action against scams related to coronavirus, including a surge in reports of price gouging.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro reported Tuesday his office has received 1,171 reports of price gouging, followed up with 45 verified complaints and issued 34 cease and desist letters and subpoenas. The office stopped a suburban Philadelphia store from selling $2 bottles of hand sanitizer for $19, he said.
“I’m grateful to everyone in the commonwealth for reporting their concerns to our office,” Shapiro said. “During these uncertain times, taking advantage of consumers in need of cleaning supplies and paper products is not only outrageous, it’s illegal.”
U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady also announced Tuesday the appointment of a COVID-19 fraud coordinator to lead investigations into potential schemes resulting from the outbreak.
“Scammers are using email phishing schemes claiming to be from legitimate health organizations, advertising counterfeit virus test kits, and fraudulently seeking donations for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations, all in an effort to exploit people’s anxiety and uncertainty,” Brady said. “We will prioritize the investigation and prosecution of fraud related to the COVID-19 virus in order to protect the people of western Pennsylvania. All fraudsters should know that if you cross a state line, use your phone or the internet, DOJ can and will prosecute your crime.”
Pennsylvania state police also warned of scams including:
n Fraudulent fundraising campaigns claiming to raise money for the CDC, the World Health Organization or victims through crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe.
n Price gouging on household items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and bleach.
n Advertisements that take money for supplies and fail to deliver them.
n Advertisements claiming to sell vaccines, tests or treatments for COVID-19. No vaccine or cure exists and testing is only done through medical facilities.
n Phishing emails claiming to be the CDC or the WHO, which instruct a person to download a list of cures. These contain malware.
n Websites masquerading as legitimate sources of information, such as the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine case map, and infecting the user’s electronic device with the AZORult Trojan, a program which steals information.
State police recommend:
n Updating computers with the latest updates, and using an antivirus program.
n Deleting emails from unknown people and unexpected attachments.
n Avoiding purchases from unfamiliar stores and companies. If it is necessary to buy from an unfamiliar source, use a credit card.
n Check unknown or suspicious files and URLs for malware through www.virustotal.com.
Shapiro encouraged residents to report price gouging to pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.