Local lawmakers say they’re disappointed with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which has left many who are eligible to receive the shots wondering when they’ll get their turn.
“Yes, supply is an issue, but Pennsylvania ranks 42nd in the nation when it comes to the percentage of vaccines received that have actually been administered,” said state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis. “Even worse than that is the confusion and frustration our citizens are feeling because they don’t know when they will be able to get a vaccine, even if they are eligible in the current phase.”
State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, called the state’s distribution plan “abysmal,” questioning why eligibility was expanded when they were an insufficient number of doses available.
“Obviously, we want to get as many people as possible vaccinated as quickly as possible, but who thought it was a good idea to significantly expand vaccine eligibility when it was clear the state was already lacking the supplies it needed to meet demand?” he asked. “It has only elevated the sense of chaos so many people are feeling right now as they try to find a way to get their vaccine in hopes it will help return their lives to some sense of normal.”
Under the state’s revised vaccination plan, released Jan. 19, those 65 and older, and those 16-64 with certain underlying medical conditions are now eligible to receive the shots. Pregnant women also can get vaccinated.
The state Department of Health reported that as of Saturday, 1,814,850 doses of the vaccine have been allocated or received by providers.
As of Thursday, 564,600 Pennsylvanians had received one dose; 173,328 have received both doses.
State data showed 5,691 people in Fayette County have been partially vaccinated and 2,013 have been fully vaccinated.
Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf expressed frustration that the state hadn’t received more vaccine.
“The Trump administration asked states to give more doses to more people, but the national stockpile was depleted,” he said, noting hope that the Biden administration would do better.
But some lawmakers believe the failure was more in execution than in supply.
Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, called the DOH plan to get vaccine to counties “woefully inadequate,” noting that they’ve known for months an inoculation was on the horizon.
“Plenty of time to build a plan,” he said.
He said the state already has channels in place to handle distribution, including state and county emergency management agencies.
“In fact, in the recent past, the local EMAs have handled vaccine dosing,” Stefano said.
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, also said there should have been more collaboration and communication.
She noted many counties and their emergency management agencies have plans in place, adding that Washington County, for example, has had a pandemic plan on the books for 10 years.
“I know of several counties breaking away instead of waiting on the administration to do something,” she said. “Weeks have gone by, and people are desperate.”
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said Pennsylvania is currently receiving an average of 140,000 vaccines per week to be shared across the entire state.
“Unfortunately, the state is at the mercy of the allocation of the federal government, which has not prioritized Pennsylvania,” she said.
And, she noted, those who do not have access to a computer could have difficulty signing up to receive the shot because some places are only accepting appointments online.
“We are doing a disservice to the older population who may not be as tech savvy,” she said.
State Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run Township, said there needs to be more planning instead of reacting.
“We do these last-minute changes, and people can’t turn on a dime, especially with something this big,” he said.
Fayette County’s vaccine task force has established an information line at email at 724-466-4142 or covidinfo@fcema.org for residents who wish to learn more about the process.
