State and local officials applauded the Monday federal court ruling calling certain COVID-19 mitigation measures unconstitutional.
“Finally an arm of our judicial branch has had the guts to speak the truth--the actions taken by the Wolf administration relative to the COVID-19 pandemic are in violation of our constitutional rights,” state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, said.
The ruling found Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine did not have the constitutional authority to impose gathering limits, close non-life-sustaining businesses and issue stay-at-home orders.
State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, said the ruling was in line with what many Pennsylvanians were thinking.
“Few people understood the sense in trying to limit personal interactions while allowing people to flock to big-box stores while shutting down small, family-owned businesses that sell the same products,” Dowling said.
Dowling added that Wolf’s waiver process picked winners and losers and was not only unconstitutional, but Dowling quoted Monday’s ruling in saying “the distinctions were arbitrary in origin and application.”
“I’m thankful that the judges agreed that the government needs to be fair, even during its response to a pandemic,” Dowling said. “Taking away someone’s right to work and afford necessary basics like food and shelter is very serious. Of course, it should be avoided if at all possible, but if there’s no other option, the decision must at least be applied fairly.”
Warner said the orders and guidance issued by Wolf and Levine have been both inconsistent and hypocritical.
“One need only look at the business waiver granted to the governor’s former cabinet business, while similar businesses were denied waivers and forced to remain closed, and at the secretary’s removal of her mother from a long-term care facility prior to forcing those facilities to take COVID-19-positive patients,” he said.
Warner commended the state and local officials who signed on to the lawsuit--including those in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties--who stood firm for citizens and against the administration’s unconstitutional actions.
“These are unprecedented times, but nothing can or should be allowed to overshadow our basic constitutional rights,” Warner said.
Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn said while he supported the original closures to flatten the curve, he found that Wolf had not been forthright in his decision-making process, which included moving the goalposts when Wolf did not transition Fayette County from the red to the yellow phase after the county met all the criteria to do so.
“It’s hard to meet goals when you don’t know what the goals are,” said Dunn.
Commissioner Dave Lohr, who also signed onto the lawsuit, called the ruling a victory for not just the state, but for the country.
"Other states have had the same restrictions, and now with a federal judge ruling actions done by the governor are unconstitutional, other states can follow what we have done here," Lohr said.
He said he is hopeful that if Wolf appeals, appellate judges will uphold the ruling.
Commissioner Vincent Vicites opposed including the county in the lawsuit because he didn’t think litigation was the right approach to the issue.
Dunn said while he’s happy to see the lawsuit come down in their favor, he’ll be happier to see his friends with businesses being able to reopen as no business can survive at 25% capacity.
“We’ve seen significant losses in the business community,” Dunn said. “Some will never recover.”
However, because the initial suit did not challenge it, the court ruling did not address the state order that apply to restrictions placed on open businesses, such as percentage occupancy limits.
The judge specifically noted that his opinion “does not impact those components” of the orders.
Although the counties who initiated the suit were later dismissed from it, State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin, said he was proud of Fayette County officials for joining with counterparts in Washington, Greene and Butler in the initial filing.
“The federal court has upheld that the laws of this country do not allow a governor to create his ‘new normal.’ Instead, the law provides for three separate but equal branches of government who have sworn to uphold the Constitution,” Stefano said. “For months the Legislature has passed dozens of pandemic-related bills, including efforts to reopen the state, extending necessary resources to vulnerable populations and nursing homes, and end onerous and arbitrary restrictions on job-creators. I’m glad the courts have ruled in our favor against the governor’s ill-conceived actions.”
