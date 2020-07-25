Local legislators voiced differing concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic with a common theme: calling for economic relief and increased communication from state offices.
State Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, said about 90 percent of calls coming into his office are from people who are unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have not received unemployment checks.
“We have people who filed for unemployment in March and still haven’t received anything,” he said.
He called on the state Office of Unemployment Compensation to expand or lease out call centers so that residents can receive checks promptly and have questions answered. Warner said Pennsylvania has one of the highest unemployment rates per capita in the country, and other states have implemented new call centers to handle the influx of unemployment filings.
Frequent news comes from the state Department of Health, but little comes from the state Department of Labor & Industry, he said.
“The communication with the Department of Labor & Industry and the governor’s office has been abysmal, to be honest with you. There are a lot of states that are handling this a lot better than we are,” he said.
Time will tell the scope of the pandemic’s impact on the economy, he said.
“I don’t know that we realize the full impact that it has on our economy yet,” he said, and referenced last week’s mandate that restaurants cut indoor dining from 50 percent to 25 percent capacity. “It’s almost impossible to even break even or to operate at that level.”
State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township said bars and restaurants are being unfairly targeted by coronavirus mitigation efforts. After Gov. Tom Wolf announced the new restrictions last week, he spoke to Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine directly and asked for evidence that the coronavirus is spreading through bars and restaurants. He did not receive the data.
“She claims that they have contract tracing that shows that. I said, ‘Show it to me. I take the calls. I want to show it to people,’” he said.
“I am frustrated with hearing what we need to do without having information to back it up,” he added. “Those are edicts from a dictator. ‘Do what I tell you. Don’t ask questions,’ and I am beyond frustrated with it.”
Instead of increasing restrictions, he said the previous restrictions should be actively enforced.
“If we have bad actors, punish the bad actors. Don’t punish the law-abiding businesses,” he said.
Stefano called on the state to focus more on local control in areas of increased spread, and to strongly enforce the rules that were already in place.
“That’s all we need,” he said.
He urged local businesses to apply for relief packages from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. He also asked residents to remain cautious about the spread of the virus.
“I would like residents to respect their neighbors and their wishes, to be cautious and understand the risks. That’s all I ask for,” he said.
Both Warner and Stefano attributed a recent spike in COVID-19 cases primarily to increases in testing, while Stefano noted positivity rates are increasing slightly.
“That would be expected as people start to mingle more,” he said.
Warner also urged caution due to the rise in cases, but noted UPMC doctors reported fewer severely ill patients.
“I think you have to be cautious when you see that the numbers are rising, but you also have to look at the fact that more people are being tested and fewer people are being hospitalized,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.