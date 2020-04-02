There’s no precedent for the new normal that local governments face.
“Everything that’s happening now, no one’s ever gone through,” Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln said.
It means new decisions for local municipal officials to make about how and whether to hold public meetings during a global pandemic when even small groups are to be avoided as much as possible.
“It’s kind of an odd situation that none of us has ever dealt with,” North Union Township Supervisor Rob Tupta said.
So how are local governments to stay transparent even as their citizens stay home?
The Pennsylvania Office of Open Records (OOR) issued an advisory on March 11 stating that if open public participation at a public building is not possible due to an official emergency declaration, “a meeting via teleconference, webinar, or other electronic method that allows for two-way communication is generally permissible.”
The advisory, written by OOR Executive Director Erik Arneson, recommended agencies holding such meetings record them and make the recording available online – after providing a “reasonably accessible method” for participation and comment.
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said local and state agencies are approaching meetings differently, with many canceling meetings for the month while others hold remote meetings in line with OOR’s advice for urgent business that can’t be delayed.
“I’ve heard various plans for meetings … most of which sounded like they were consistent with the OOR’s guidance and the spirit of the law, but we won’t know about issues until the meetings actually take place,” Melewsky said. “I’m hoping for the best.”
Holly M. Fishel, policy and research director for the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors, said the association has encouraged townships to eliminate agenda items that aren’t critical or time-sensitive, and local municipal leaders said they have done so.
South Union Township supervisors held their monthly meeting via Zoom, the increasingly popular video conferencing service, and Supervisor Robert Schiffbauer said anyone who was interested in participating in the meeting could have contacted the township for the link to join the meeting. The agenda was posted on the township website before the meeting, and Schiffbauer indicated the link may be posted on the website in advance for future meetings.
That’s what the Rostraver Township Board of Commissioners did for its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, also held via Zoom. A link was posted on the township website to allow residents and taxpayers to join the meeting, as was a number for them to call to listen in, although the website noted in advance that the latter option would not allow callers to address the board.
Commissioner John Lorenzo said that there was a “high possibility” of adding a teleconferencing option to future in-person meetings for people that normally can’t attend.
“This is something that we’re going to be embracing,” Lorenzo said.
Melewsky has heard from a number of local agencies like townships and boroughs that, due to COVID-19, are holding public meetings using Facebook Live with public participation in the form of comments or emails submitted during the meeting.
“I’ve heard of a few examples where agencies have used a conference call line, which was open to members of the public to listen and participate, and this has worked for agencies and members of the public who may not be comfortable with online technology,” Melewsky said.
Tim Witt is solicitor for a dozen area municipal agencies that meet regularly. He said they’ve taken a variety of approaches, including open meetings observing social distancing and anticipating low turnout, closed meetings with call-in instructions for public comment and simple cancellations.
“It’s not consistent across the board,” Witt said.
One of those boards, Uniontown City Council, will not hold its April meeting as a precaution against COVID-19, Mayor Bill Gerke said, adding that he didn’t want to invite a situation where only certain people could be allowed into the meeting due to spacing concerns. Uniontown’s council meetings have attracted high attendance in recent months, with several dozen people packing council chambers.
Witt is solicitor for Monessen City Council and anticipates that the city will cancel a work session slated for next week, with the fate of its regular meeting slated for the following week is to be determined.
Another agency that Witt represents, Connellsville City Council, held a social distancing-observant meeting at City Hall closed to public attendance, but the meeting was livestreamed on Lincoln’s mayoral Facebook page, and council stood ready to accept public comment via phone or email.
"One day maybe we'll get the Zoom and we'll all be Zooming from our homes and be able to do this like that," Lincoln said during the meeting.
Masontown Council held an in-person meeting late last month to which officials said no members of the public showed up. Three council members sat at the council table and three sat in seats normally reserved for attendees to practice social distancing. Council approved a garbage contract and ratified a declaration of disaster emergency that the borough declared March 18.
North Union Township supervisors are still planning to hold their regular monthly meeting in person next Tuesday, for now, said Tupta. Seating would observe social distancing, he said, adding that attendance is typically low for board meetings anyway.
“I’m thinking most people are trying to stay away from other people,” Tupta said.
Even so, municipalities will continue to have business to take care of even if it’s not business as usual.
“This is all a learning experience,” Lincoln said.
