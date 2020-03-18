Confronted with a global coronavirus outbreak that suddenly brought everyday life to a jarring halt, local municipal leaders just want their fellow citizens to keep their cool.
“People need to stay calm,” Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln said.
But COVID-19 is an emergency without modern precedent for local municipal officials, who say they are relying on guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Tom Wolf’s office in this extraordinary time.
“We don’t need this to escalate,” North Union Township Supervisor Ron Landman said.
So area municipalities are closing their offices, asking residents to pay taxes remotely and pondering how they’ll conduct their business going forward with a regular meeting schedule for the foreseeable future.
Uniontown officials closed City Hall to the general public Tuesday for a period of 14 days or until further notice, and city sewage payments are now being accepted through a drop box on the right side of the main entrance at city hall. (Payments may still be made online at uniontowncity.com.) Council canceled a work session slated for Tuesday, and the city redevelopment authority meeting scheduled for March 25 is also canceled.
City council member Steve Visocky said Tuesday that city streets and sewage department employees are being asked to respond to emergencies only for their protection.
South Union Township officials decided Tuesday to close the township office and recreation center as of that afternoon. Sewage bills can be paid in person at the drop-off box at the main office entrance. Other township business can be conducted via phone at 724-438-5480, and for sewage inquiries, 724-438-8333.
Echoing other municipal officials, township Supervisor Robert Schiffbauer cautioned against buying an excessive number of items at grocery stores.
“(We need to) try to keep things operating close to normalcy,” Schiffbauer said.
North Union Township officials closed the township recreation center for two weeks through March 30, and Landman said the center would be thoroughly cleaned during that time. North Union Township Municipal Services Authority sewage payments may be made in a slot below the mailbox at the recreation center from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., although municipal officials have encouraged taxpayers to pay remotely at www.goh2o.net/nutmsa/pay or use their bank’s bill pay system.
Lincoln and the rest of city council announced a state of emergency for Connellsville effective Tuesday and closed City Hall to the public. City employees will be available by phone or email, and city officials asked those needing assistance to call Shelley at 724-628-2020 Ext 201. Taxpayers may still drop off payment at City Hall through a slot in the door. The city will no longer accept cash as payment for taxes or permits and will only accept check or money order. The only form of payment that will be accepted is by check or money order.
Council rescheduled its regular monthly council meeting for March 31 at 6 p.m.
Masontown Borough Council President Bruce Cochrane said taxpayers are being asked to pay their water bill through a drop box at the municipal building to protect both municipal employees and taxpayers.
“Wash your hands,” Cochrane said.
The Brownsville borough building is closed to the public until further notice, and Brownsville Mayor Ross H. Swords Jr. said Tuesday that he would declare a state of emergency to help put the borough in line for state and federal funding if needed. Tax payments are to be made by mail until the COVID-19 crisis is over. Tax Collector Tena M. Congelio may be reached at 724-364-7076 Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rostraver Township commissioners proclaimed a disaster emergency Monday, suspending township meetings and work sessions, although they announced they would still operate “in some capacity” to function on all levels of local government and municipal obligations.
Municipal officials said they were still figuring out how to proceed with meetings going forward, noting the importance of transparency and allowing public comment at meetings, but wanting to keep would-be attendees safe, noting the possibility of electronically broadcast meetings.
The Sunshine Act does not make any provision for electronic meetings, and some local codes require a quorum to be physically present to transact business, according to the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association. The Office of Open Records issued Sunshine Act guidance during the COVID-19 crisis suggesting that if an official emergency declaration prevents public meetings with open public participation from happening, a meeting via teleconference, webinar, or other electronic method that allows for two-way communication is permissible in most circumstances.
“(A)ny agency taking that step must provide a reasonably accessible method for the public to participate and comment pursuant to Section 710.1 of the Sunshine Act,” office Executive Director Erik Arneson wrote. “That method should be clearly explained to the public in advance of and during the meeting.”
The Office of Open Records also strongly recommended that any agency holding such a meeting record the meeting and proactively make the recording available so that a full and complete record of the meeting is available to the public.
Municipal officials are urging citizens not to panic even as they acknowledge an uncertain future.
“It’s a scary thing,” Swords said. “Scary as far as not knowing what changes are coming day by day and hour by hour ... Tomorrow could be a whole different ball game.”
