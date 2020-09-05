Local charities and agencies are stepping in to give food to families in need as state officials encourage those who are able to donate and volunteer amid “unprecedented need” during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I pray to God every day, ‘Send me more food,’ and it comes,” said Edna “Honey” Brown of New Salem, who founded Honeys Helping Hand in 2018.
The group distributes food boxes at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Bierer Wood Acres in South Union Township. She receives donations from local restaurants, grocery stores, organizations and businesses. She has seen an increased need every week, but she has never run short of fresh food, including baked goods and homegrown produce.
“It just gets bigger and bigger,” she said.
David Bork, Food Bank Manager for the Fayette County Community Action Agency, said they have seen a “light decrease” in traffic at their mass distribution sites as some people return to work, but still see a “significant number” of people. He said they are prepared for another increase as unemployment benefits run out for those who have been unable to return to work.
“I think it’s hard to forecast something like that, but given what happened the last time that there was an issue with unemployment, I do forecast an increase as we move forward,” Bork said.
He said the numbers of people in need of food were extremely high with delays and an overloaded system to receive unemployment benefits, in addition to waiting periods for the benefits to be received.
“It put a strain, I think, on a lot of households,” he said.
The FCCAA Food Bank has hosted more than 30 mass food distributions and distributed more than 11,000 boxes of food to those struggling with food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, the food bank distributed about 2.2 million pounds of food to 20,000 households.
Food banks across the state typically serve 2.2 million people annually, but saw 5.5 million visitors in the first three months of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Feeding America, and 1 in 20 Pennsylvanians are newly food insecure.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania, our food banks have seen an incredible increase in the number of clients we serve, many of whom had never found themselves in a food pantry before,” said Jane Clements-Smith, Executive Director of Feeding Pennsylvania.
The Wolf Administration’s Food Security Partnership joined Feeding Pennsylvania and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Tuesday with other state officials to encourage support of charitable food networks in recognition of Hunger Action Month in September.
“The last six months have upended normalcy for all of us, but for too many Pennsylvanians, this crisis has destabilized financial situations and further strained resources for those already living at or near poverty,” said Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller.
FCCAA is in need of additional volunteers, Bork said, after the distribution model changed to accommodate for social distancing and boxes are prepacked.
“Extra hands are always helpful and donations always accepted,” he said, adding monetary donations are accepted in addition to food. “It’s easier to spread a dollar than it is a can of food.”
FCCAA Food Bank’s next mass food distribution is scheduled for 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Calvin United Presbyterian Church in Brownsville.
Honeys Helping Hand also gave out 145 backpacks with school supplies to local families, and Brown is planning a clothing giveaway for later this month.
“I try to be a disciple to God. I’m just trying to do my part and do what I’m supposed to do,” she said. “We try to do right by people.”
Brown said she donates to anyone who says they have a need, and doesn’t ask for identification or income information.
“If you’re in need, I hand a box to you. That’s not my business,” she said.
She said some of her volunteers had underlying health conditions and no longer participate, and she encourages anyone with health conditions to stay home instead of volunteering. Like the FCCAA Food Bank, Honeys Helping Hands distributes food boxes with social distancing, placing prepacked boxes in a person’s trunk.
“I’m a stickler about it,” she said of social distancing.
She said she has been blessed with donations and a “good crew” to help with packing and distribution. After losing her male volunteers who returned to work, Brown said “a nice, strong man would be helpful” to assist with heavy lifting.
For more information or to donate or volunteer, write Honeys Helping Hand at P.O. Box 511, New Salem, PA 15468 or visit Honeys Helping Hand Facebook page. For more information or to donate or volunteer with FCCAA, contact David Bork at 724-580-7001.
For the latest information on food distribution sites and other resources, check the daily “Announcements, outreach and cancellations related to COVID-19” on heraldstandard.com or in the paper.
