As golf courses, privately owned campgrounds and marinas open their doors today, local businesses are eager to serve customers – and ready to do so with caution.
“We’re very excited to get going here, but it’s definitely a big change,” said Ken Ivory, the director of golf for Pleasant Valley Country Club in Bullskin Township.
Ivory said they plan to open today, and will abide by health guidelines, including having employees wear face masks and gloves. They also plan to change their bag-drop routine so guests have to pick up their own cart and load their own bag, and there won’t be scorecards or pencils on the carts.
Pool noodles will adorn flags on the course so golfers don’t touch them, and only one person will be let into the club’s pro shop at a time.
The club also increased the tee time intervals to 12 minutes so there will only be five tee times, having no more than 20 players on the course at a time. No more than four players will be allowed at the tee at any given time.
“This will definitely help with social distancing protocols while on the course,” Ivory said. “We’re excited and ready to get going. It’s definitely different, but it’s a giant step towards normalcy.”
Golfing will also start up again at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and Spa in Farmington today.
Guests will get a personalized itinerary, curated to best fit their needs.
All spaces will be disinfected, guests and staff will be provided with protective wear and a no-fever tolerance will go into effect all across Nemacolin.
According to Blair West, a spokesperson for Nemacolin, the TopGolf simulator will be available and an attendant will sanitize the system between uses. While bringing personal clubs is recommended, sanitized clubs will also be made available.
“All materials, rentals and equipment will be sanitized thoroughly between use including golf carts, range balls and clubs,” West said. “Golf carts will be available, per one golfer per cart.”
West added that social distancing must also be practiced as golfers must keep a distance of six feet apart.
Flag sticks must remain in the holes, rakes will be removed from sand traps and on-course restrooms will have increased housekeeping and sanitizing, West said.
“We’re excited to be open,” said Tracey Kzambel, the operations manager at Yogi Bear Jellystone Park in Mill Run, which is ready to accept guests today. “Everyone is ready to be outdoors and, basically, most people want to be relaxing by a campfire.”
Kzambel said they received a best-practice guide from the park’s franchisor on how to proceed with a post-COVID-19 opening.
At the park, only one family at a time will be permitted in the park’s store and laundromat, and like all other eateries, their restaurant will only offer food to go.
One bath house will be open, and it will be cleaned frequently, and there will be a 72-hour turnaround on cabin rentals so that each unit can be properly sanitized between guests.
Camping sites, Kzambel noted, are already socially distant, between 30 and 35 feet apart.
The playground and game rooms will be closed as Kzambel said there’s no way to keep them sanitized in accordance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Even with restrictions in place, Alley Lawlor, the reservations manager at the park, said they’ve gotten creative with the activities for which the park has been known.
“We’re still able to do something, as long as we follow guidelines,” Lawlor said.
For the upcoming Cinco De Mayo weekend, for example, Lawlor said they decided to have guests take piñatas back to their site, decorate them and return them so the park staff can fill them with candy. The guests can then pick up their piñata and break it open at their site.
Lawlor added that they’ve been making similar plans in place to use throughout the season if necessary, including honoring graduating high-school seniors through a golf cart parade.
