As the coronavirus pandemic forces people to stay inside their homes, local photographers are joining a national movement to document life in these historic times through the Front Porch Project.
They are traveling through communities, meeting families who are stepping onto their front porches to pose for photos.
“I’ve enjoyed every minute and everybody else did, too,’’ said Brittany Sepkovic, of Connellsville, owner of Brittany Alyse Photography, who has been photographing people in the Connellsville area, including Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln and his family.
“They enjoyed breaking up the monotony of staying inside,’’ continued Sepkovic. “And I really wanted to make people smile. Everything in the media is sad and depressing. This is something to look forward to.’’
Carla Jean Fordyce, of Uniontown, and owner of Lisa MyaMae Photography, is photographing people in Uniontown, Hopwood, Fairchance, Smithfield, Markleysburg, Masontown, Republic, Brownsville and Waynesburg. She decided to participate after seeing Sepkovic’s posts.
“This does shine a light on positivity and what’s important - our family,’’ said Fordyce. “I’m loving what I do. I feel it’s history.’’
Stephanie Hill, of Belle Vernon, owner of A and R Photography, is photographing people in Belle Vernon, Donora, Monongahela, Monessen and McKeesport. She decided to join in after being inspired by the work of these other photographers and noted they all support each other.
“I feel it’s something positive for people to look forward to,’’ said Hill. We don’t know when this is going to end and it’s giving them a little bit of hope.’’
The public can see the pictures for themselves as the photographers are posting the images on their studio Facebook pages.
The families who want to participate contact the photographers in advance - many learn about the project through Facebook or by word of mouth. The photographers give them approximate times in which they will be there.The photographers practice social distancing, remaining 6 feet away at all times.
“The families come out of the house, wearing what they’re wearing and smile for the pictures and go on about their day,’’ said Sepkovic.
“I’ve told people to put a rainbow on their door - a painting or drawing - if they are one of the people participating,’’ said Fordyce. “The rainbow is a sign that this, too, shall pass. This is just something we have to go through.’’
The project has been special to the families.
“People are very grateful and happy,’’ said Fordyce. “They say ‘It’s nice to have a reason to get dressed and do my hair.’ Some are still working - nurses - but a lot are quarantined, and they’re happy to interact with people although I stay 6 feet away. People are happy to be part of it.’’
It’s also special to the photographers.
“I feel this project has grounded me,’’ said Fordyce. “It’s a blessing to me.’’
“I’m one of those people who like doing things to make others smile,’’ said Hill. “If it were the other way around, I’d love for someone to do it for me.’’
“I feel so blessed to be a part of this and give a little something back to the community, even if it is as simple as a picture,’’ said Sepkovic. “I’ve been overwhelmed with emotion the last few days. People have been so grateful and positive about the whole thing. I seriously could not be happier that I started it and I cannot wait to visit more families.’’
