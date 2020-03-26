Local police departments are implementing protocols and collecting supplies to limit their exposure to the novel coronavirus while continuing duties that often involve close contact and volatile situations.
"We're doing our best to limit our exposure. We're getting emails every day about what's going on. We're limiting our exposure as best as we can," said state police Trooper Robert Broadwater. "But we still have to work."
Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik said officers are regularly receiving updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health, and officers are following those procedures. But officers continue receiving emergency calls during pandemics, and have responded to several calls involving seriously injured people in the last week.
"We are in close proximity to people. We have to respond to calls," he said. "We don’t necessarily have time to ask people if they're sick. We have to rush in."
Area departments have largely avoided the impact of a shortage of medical supplies to limit the spread. Medical masks, especially the specialized N95 masks best equipped to protect against COVID-19, quickly went out of stock nationwide. Broadwater said state police in Uniontown and Belle Vernon are equipped. Connellsville Police Cpl. Bryan Kendi said the city provided specialized masks for each of its officers. Kolencik said he bought surgical masks for each of his officers, and some community members made donations.
"We have them with us, on hand, should we need it," Kolencik said.
Area officers also have gloves in case of a call involving a sick person. Kendi said the city also provided the police department with additional cleaning supplies. Officers are thoroughly cleaning their patrol cars after each shift. Door handles are receiving regular cleanings, in addition to extra cleaning of the police station.
The department also issued two policy changes to limit their exposure. When possible, callers are asked to meet an officer outside, so that police are not placing themselves in a confined area unnecessarily. Officers are gathering information on non-emergency calls by phone, Kendi said.
"We're limiting our contact and potential to be infected," he said.
Broadwater said state police protocols are changing on a daily basis, based on the latest changes in the spread of the virus and new information.
"Protocols keep changing every day," he said. "We are taking precautions. We're distancing ourselves as much as we can. But we have to answer our calls."
