A local professor is planning to run for 24 hours to raise money for the East End United Community Center in Uniontown.
“I am a long-distance runner, and I was thinking about combining my passion for running and my passion for the community while practicing stay-at-home orders and social distancing” said Dr. Julio Palma, an assistant chemistry professor at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
An avid runner since 2006, Palma completes at least one 100-mile race each year. His best time is under 20 hours; his longest was 29 hours.
“Running is my passion and hobby, but it’s a self-centered sport. I’m also passionate about my community and our country. So, what can I do to help? I cannot go out. It’s risky to volunteer. I feel like I have to do something, somehow, with what I have.”
Those who would like to sponsor Palma’s run can make a flat donation of any amount or offer a per-mile pledge. He said he will complete a minimum of 62 miles, but hopes to push even further.
He set a fundraising goal of $2,400. Those who would like to donate or sponsor Palma can do so at https://eeucc.rallyup.com/eeucc24.
The community center has many needs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as much of their funding is dependent on in-person programs being operational.
“What is most important to us is that we remain present, open and serving as a resource for youth and families during this distressing time,” said Keeley Forrestel, the executive director of the EEUCC.
She said the funds raised will help keep their doors open as they continue to serve youth and families by providing hot meals, supplies, referrals and resources.
“We are thrilled to have Julio take on this challenge in an effort to raise funds to support our work,” Forrestel said. “We are excited that he is using his passion and talent to raise awareness and funds for our community center.”
Palma will begin his run at 5 p.m. on Friday May 1, and will follow an unmapped route through the Uniontown area. He will observe social distancing guidelines by running unaccompanied and making stops at his Uniontown home for food and water.
“As of last week, over 22 million people are unemployed,” Palma said. “I’m running on May 1, International Workers’ Day, because we need to unite to support our small businesses and our non-profit organizations, which depend on being close to the community.”
The EEUC serves the East End neighborhoods of Uniontown, where 45% are people of color, and nearly 40% of residents live below federal poverty guidelines.
“This is an unprecedented health and economic crisis, which unfortunately affects underserved communities and people of color most,” said Palma.
State Department of Health totals show that about one-third of those who have COVID-19 in Pennsylvania are black, though about 12% of the state’s population is black.
Forrestel said others who want to help the EEUCC don't need to run for 24 hours, but can create a fundraising page for a birthday or other milestone.
“Once you create your own fundraising page, you can turn to your network of friends and family to collect donations,” Forrestel said, adding that it's a way to amplify the impact of small donations. “If you can only afford to give $5 or $10, but you have 10 friends who can also give $5 or $10, you can raise $50 to $100.”
The organization is also looking for in-kind donations of items that can be used to prepare meals at the community center or distribute to families.
They are collecting supplies such as soap, tissues, toilet paper, shampoo, dish detergent, hand sanitizer, diapers, feminine products and cleaning supplies to distribute to those in need. Items can be dropped Monday-Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
For additional information on needs or fundraising, contact the community center at 724-437-1660 or email Forrestel at kforrestel@eeucc.org.
