Upbeat music pumped into near-empty parking lots at lunchtime on “Restaurant Row” in South Union Township.
The occasional car trickled in for takeout, and a few solitary men in pickup trucks took their lunch breaks behind the driver’s seats outside Five Guys.
“About 10% of our regular crowd comes in for takeout,” said manager Keith Campbell Wednesday. “We’re really dead because of that.”
Earlier in the week, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all restaurants and bars close their dine-in facilities, and recommended heavily trafficked areas like shopping malls, movie theaters and gyms close too. On Thursday evening, Wolf mandated sweeping closures ordering all “non life-sustaining” businesses to shutter, an order that impacted a huge number of businesses from hair salons to law firms.
Unemployment claims quadrupled in the last two weeks across the country, and could reach as high as 20%, said Bob Shark, executive director of Fay-Penn Economic Development Council. He said Friday local numbers were not yet available, but he expected to see a similar rise in Fayette.
“Most economists are predicting at least some recession. How long and how deep remains to be seen,” he said. “Investors have also seen their stock portfolios shrink, and companies have stretched their debt to the max, so that will diminish business inputs down the road at least in the short term.”
The first industries hit were those centered around crowds of people — tourism and hospitality, and the health care field, he said. About 70% of the U.S. economy is based on consumer spending, which cut deep into restaurants, retail outlets, hotels and indoor recreation, he said. At the same time, health care facilities were struggling with supply chains to provide their masks and gloves. In some cases, medications are running short, he said.
“Most of what I’m hearing is that our small businesses simply cannot afford to pay staff when they are closed, and are doing layoffs. Even restaurants that eliminated dining in and are providing take-out food have reduced staff,” Shark said.
Among those were the Stone House Butcher & Provisions, The Historic Stone House Inn and Braddock’s Inn. The Farmington businesses faced more than 50 layoffs, said chef and partner Jeremy Critchfield.
“It’s just heartbreaking to do, but you got to do what you got to do,” he said. “We hope to maintain about 30% of our business.”
Critchfield opened the Stone House BBQ tent on Thursday, about a month early. In addition to selling BBQ, they also gained a large supply of toilet paper, bottled water and bleach from their food supplier, he said.
“Like everyone else, we’re just trying to get through it,” Critchfield said. “We’ll see how long and deep it goes.”
Shark said it will likely take a year or more for the economy to recover, and that mandated shutdowns could be avoided with social distancing.
“My inexpert opinion is that the fundamentals of our economy have been strong for a long time,” he said. “We’ll recover eventually, but I’m guessing it will take at least a year to get back to anything remotely resembling normal. The bright spot to this situation is that we’ve identified weaknesses, especially with regard to U.S. supply chains, that can be corrected. The downside is that Fayette County has historically lagged behind the nation in economic recovery after a recession. We’re probably going to feel the pain here a bit longer than other areas.”
Shark encouraged business owners to familiarize themselves with new Small Business Loan options and other sources of help like the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and U.S. Department of Agriculture. New unemployment compensation and paid sick leave options have also been announced as a result of COVID-19, he said, and local chambers of commerce are working together with Fay-Penn to disseminate information, he said.
“A key indicator here is that the initial ‘two weeks’ downtime everyone was looking at has now morphed into an indefinite timeframe, primarily because a lot of people still aren’t convinced that what we’re experiencing is an issue and have ignored social distancing,” he said. “No one can say for certain how this will play out, but a big factor is everyone getting on board with the things each of us can do to make a difference. There are some bright spots with vaccines starting clinical trials, medical manufacturers ramping up production, and treatments becoming available that could help to turn the tide. In the meantime, do what you can to support local Fayette County businesses.”
