Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army centers in Fayette and Greene counties continue to help residents in need. And as more and more people request assistance, it’s no secret that the centers need help as well.
The Uniontown Salvation Army, under the direction of Commanding Officers Henry and Debra Weigner, may have its thrift store closed and its worship and service center partially closed to the public, but services are still being provided for residents seeking assistance in food and utilities.
The organization is providing lunches Mondays through Fridays between 11 a.m. and noon for those in need of a meal. Lunches consist of sandwiches and/or wraps and snacks, and they are available for take-out only. The lunches are distributed at the back area of the worship and service center.
Debra Weigner said lunches are served to at least 200 people daily.
“There are many people coming here for lunches, and we are doing the best we can to provide them,” she said.
Providing these lunches is a challenge for the Salvation Army because the food used for the lunches is always in limited supply. Weigner said donations are needed for bread and individual wrapped and/or pre-packaged items such as chips, desserts, juice boxes and pudding and fruit cups.
“We have a real need for these items so that residents in need can continue to be fed,” she said. “Any assistance would be greatly appreciated.”
As for the services provided by the organization, Weigner said that the thrift store on West Fayette Street in Uniontown is closed for safety reasons, and the worship and service center, located on Mount Vernon Avenue, remains partially open for services.
“We are taking appointments, just not face-to-face,” she said. “We can still help with payments of utilities, emergency food and personal care. Everyone here at the Salvation Army is doing everything they can, to the best of their abilities, because we’re talking about human needs.”
Anyone wishing to donate for the daily lunches or seeking more information about the Salvation Army in Uniontown may do so by calling 724-437-2031.
The Greene County Salvation Army has one central building that is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 restrictions. However, Director Carla Hughes said the organization is still able to provide services to those in need.
Families in need of emergency food may call the Waynesburg center ahead of time, provide Hughes with information and schedule a time to pick up the food. Hughes said the food can then be picked up near the center’s garage door.
“We are following guidelines regarding social distancing while providing the food for families,” she said.
As for assistance with paying utilities, Hughes said residents seeking help may email or fax the information to the center that is needed and the organization will work with them to get the utilities paid.
Hughes said the number of calls for help with utilities has decreased during the pandemic, which she expects will increase when restrictions ease up. However, the request for food has dramatically increased.
“We are helping roughly 35 to 40 families each week, so the need is definitely here,” she said.
Hughes said she anticipates the center’s warehouse to open to the public once restrictions are lifted, but the center is being careful, focusing on everyone’s safety and well-being.
Hughes said the center has a great need for hygiene products and cleaning supplies to give out to those needing them, so donations would be appreciated. Residents may drop off those donations at the center, located on West 1st Street in Waynesburg, Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The center is also currently allowing donations of clothes and only small household items and appliances.
For more information about donating items or seeking assistance with food and/or utility payments, call the Greene County Salvation Army at 724-852-1479.
