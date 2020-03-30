A troubling part of aging, at least for some people, is the tendency to become isolated.
It’s a problem that community groups have tried for years to solve or to soften, urging seniors to engage with others. Now, amid concerns about COVID-19, the usual advice to seniors has been turned on its head.
“We’ve always encouraged people to socially interact with each other to help reduce social isolation,” said Leslie Grenfell, executive director of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging. “Now it’s the opposite.”
Health officials say social distancing is necessary for all during the efforts to mitigate COVID-19, but they’ve concluded that seniors are especially vulnerable to the illness and in particular need of such distancing. It’s advice that many are taking to heart, but not without some emotional pain.
A 61-year old woman from Chalk Hill said the Coronavirus has made her pause and think when she interacts with her 93-year-old cousin. She talks to her cousin by phone, mostly, but one day recently she visited in person.
“She ran over and hugged me, and I’m thinking, ‘Oh, don’t do that,’” the woman said. It was painful, she recalled, not to encourage such a hug.
She said her cousin used to go to a senior center that’s now stopped programming.
Grenfell said programming surrounding socialization, recreation and education has been suspended at area senior centers until further notice. Meals, however, continue to be available for pickup – and Grenfell said she’s seen a recent increase in requests for them.
For participants in area senior centers, such activities are missed. Before the COVID-19 crisis had truly descended, Geraldine Williams, 74, and Toni Colland, 67, were preparing for the Brain Games & Spelling Bee competition at the Connellsville Area Senior Center – a late-March event that’s been placed on hold by the virus.
Colland and Williams talked more broadly, at the time, about their involvement in the center, with Colland noting her penchant for Wii Bowling.
“I like the competition, and it’s good exercise, too,” said Colland, regarding the bowling.
Williams underlined the social component of the Brain Games & Spelling Bee – and also the center’s activities as a whole.
“Other people come from the other centers,” she said. “We get to meet them and talk – see how they feel about things. It’s just nice.”
For now, that sort of socialization is gone. But care managers who work for the Southwestern Pennsylvania AAA and senior center staff members, Grenfell said, have also been calling seniors to provide what she called “telephone reassurance.”
“We realize that this is a critically important time,” Grenfell said.
Those calls might help seniors communicate practical needs, she said, but she noted that they also let them talk about their feelings.
Seniors feel the isolation. On a warm afternoon, with clouds threatening rain, two area men over 60 sat outside their apartment building and talked about the difficulties of staying in their apartments alone.
“You stay at home,” said one of the men. “Watch TV.”
The other man said he takes walks.
“I don’t stay home; I go,” he said. “I get out and go walk down the railroad tracks or something.”
Grenfell said the toughest aspect of the situation for seniors so far entails visitation restrictions in residential facilities.
“The most challenging part has been for those seniors who are in residential settings – residential homes, assisted living, skilled care,” she said, noting that visitation has been curtailed at such places in an effort to protect seniors from exposure to the virus. The emotional toll of the efforts – necessary as they may be – has been steep.
“Specifically, older persons that are suffering from some cognitive impairment aren’t understanding why family members aren’t permitted to visit,” Grenfell said. “Those have been some of the most difficult calls we’ve had.”
As people in the area reflected recently on their older relatives or acquaintances, they often did so with great respect. Karl Laws, of Uniontown, described his mother, who’s in her 70s and who lives in Philadelphia.
“She takes very good care of herself,” he said.
Robert Stimmell Jr., of Uniontown, noted frustration with people stocking up on supplies at stores – especially
“Older people should get their pick first,” he said. He also noted the problems people with health conditions are experiencing right now.
Stimmell said his mother, in her 50s, has COPD, chronic bronchitis and emphysema. He’s aware of her vulnerability to the virus.
Marrissa Dennison, of Uniontown, also voiced concern about people who are especially vulnerable to the virus, including older people.
“I think they should do something special for the elderly people – something to help and protect them,” she said. She pointed out that some local stores are targeting certain hours as times reserved for seniors.
Grenfell underlined the deep importance of communication with seniors during this crisis, even if from a distance.
“They would really welcome a letter, or an email, or a conversation at this time,” she said. “Just let them know that they’re being thought of.”
Grenfell emphasized that the Southwestern Pennsylvania AAA remains operational. She encouraged people with questions to call 800-734-9603 between 8:30 and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
