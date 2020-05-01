The dynamics of the workplace will be permanently altered by the coronavirus, with new jobs invented and more people working from home, a local staffing agent predicted.
"There are going to be many companies that are hiring soon. This is going to be in the local area," said Richard Rosner of Staffing Shark in Uniontown. "The hope is there."
The state Department of Labor and Industry released its weekly data Friday, which indicated the rate of initial unemployment claims continues to drop by week, although total claims remain at record numbers. In Fayette County, 558 initial claims were filed in the week ending April 25, and 118 new claims were filed in Greene County. Since the week ending March 28, the first week the data was compiled, 6,913 new claims were filed in Fayette County and 1,367 new claims were filed in Greene. The majority of new claims were filed in the week ending April 4, with 2,227 claims filed in Fayette and 452 filed in Greene.
In the week ending April 18, 11,361 continued claims were filed in Fayette County. That number dropped to 8,186 in the week ending April 25, indicating fewer people remained unemployed. In Greene, 1,733 people filed continued claims in the week ending April 18, and 1,454 people filed continued claims in the week ending April 25.
Statewide, more than 1.67 million new claims have been filed since March 15.
Rosner predicted that in the next three to four weeks, manufacturing companies will start hiring back their furloughed employees and adding new positions. He has seen a trend in a new part-time job: employee health testers. Companies are looking for workers to check their employee's temperatures before they go into work, he said.
"That's something that might be a trend in the future, too," he said.
In talking with companies, he said more employees will be working from home, especially in customer service and call centers.
"The brick and mortar offices are going to be a thing of the past," he said. "Everything is going to be online."
