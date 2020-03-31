A local state representative will sponsor a bill that will offer a $50 million grant program to “ultra-small businesses” impacted by COVID-19.
“While my offices have been slammed with questions and concerns about COVID-19, we've received more calls and messages from impacted business owners than anyone else,” said state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson Township. “Every day, business owners are reaching out concerned for their futures.”
Snyder, along with State Rep. Joe Ciresi, D-Montgomery, said the bill would create a $50 million grant program for businesses making no more than $3 million annually, or employing up to 30 full-time employees.
“Many larger corporations are able to cut costs and use money in the bank to sustain themselves through this crisis,” Snyder said. “However, our mom-and-pop-shops and main-street businesses simply do not have enough capital to sustain themselves for several more weeks without any revenue.”
Snyder said while the DCED and the Small Business Administration have provided loan programs to get through the shutdown, those ultra-small businesses won't be able to pay some of those loans back, especially with interest.
“That's why our legislation, should it pass, establishes a one-time grant to these businesses to pay their bills without having to worry about how to afford loan payments in the future,” Snyder said.
Snyder said both she and Ciresi thought it was vitally important to provide for those smallest employers.
“These small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, and we know there are thousands of Pennsylvania small business owners who have been hit especially hard by the economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Snyder said.
For those small businesses and non-profits that have been impacted by the pandemic, various COVID-19 resources can be found at www.dced.pa.gov, www.sba.gov/disaster or www.disasterloan.sba.gov/ela
